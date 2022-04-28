Adamawa Assembly Declares Lawmaker’s Seat Vacant for Defecting from PDP to APC

Daji Sani



Adamawa State House of Assembly yesterday declared the seat of the member representing Michika state constituency, Joseph Ayuba, vacant for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During yesterday’s plenary presided by the Speaker of the Assembly, Rt. Hon Aminu Iya Abbas, the Assembly, while citing Section 109 1(G) of the constitution, declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant by virtue of leaving his party on whose platform he was elected.

Presenting the issue before the plenary attended by 13 out of the 25 members, the Deputy Speaker, Pwamwakeno Mackondo, cited Section 109 of the constitution, and urged the Assembly to declare the seat of the lawmaker vacant.

Abbas then requested Mackondo to present the section of the constitution after which he put a motion for the declaration of the member’s seat vacant.

After the motion was moved and seconded, the Speaker declared the seat of the lawmaker vacant and asked the clerk to inform relevant authorities, including Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the Assembly decision.

