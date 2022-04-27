Osun 2022: I Will Provide Transformational Leadership, Says Accord Party Guber Candidate





Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The Osun State Gubernatorial Candidate under the Accord Party, Dr. Akinade Ogunbiyi, yesterday vowed to ensure transformational leadership if elected on July 16 gubernatorial election.

Ogunbiyi said during his formal declaration of Accord Party as his new political party at the Osogbo Freedom Park that the party remained the only platform that could unite Osun State and, indeed, Nigeria for progress.

He pointed out that his desire is to create sustainable impact and responsible governance in the state if elected.

Ogunbiyi said: “Over the years, I have earned well-deserved reputation for driving the talent life cycle diligently and to the desirable fruition.

“I, as your leader, will be the champion of progressive development, productive transformation, skill acquisition and drastically improved livelihood. I will build men, women and youths as well be a beacon of honour and integrity.”

He stressed that “we must be guided by democratic norms, and value-adding acts of dedication, not noise, lies, vainglory and empty promises. We will be deliberate and disciplined and encourage every citizen to take ownership of the Osun development project. We will all join hands, set the tone and achieve the urgently needed paradigm shift that will give birth to Osun State of our dreams, which is a leading state in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Ogunbiyi emphasised that there are unique and very useful skills in Osun State to enable him develop and grow the state economy and drastically improve the well-being of the people.

He equally pointed out that there is no ruling class in Osun State but great citizens with whom unique and value-adding insights could be engendered and defining actions encouraged and jointly taken.

Ogunbiyi said further that education would be strengthened in order to enable citizens maximize their great potentials while challenges in infrastructure, healthcare, poverty eradication, job creation and security would be tackled.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

