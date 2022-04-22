Women, Youth Storm Jonathan’s Abuja Office, Urge Him to Contest 2023 Presidency

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Women and youth groups on Friday stormed the Abuja office of former President Goodluck Jonathan, calling on him to contest for President in 2023.

The women and youth arrived at Jonathan’s office in Maitama at exactly 8:45 a.m.

Armed with placards with various inscriptions like, “Goodluck Declare Now; Goodluck we love you, come back; Goodluck we want you back; Goodluck Jonathan Nigeria’s destiny is in your hand.”

Speaking, Ms. Angela Obi said they were tired of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and called on Jonathan to come back.

She said: “We are dying, hunger want to kill us, we are tired, please come back, we are suffering, no food to eat, no water, we need you back.”

Also, Ms. Ngozi Okafor said since the former president left in 2015, both men and women had been suffering.

She said, “Since he left the seat, we are suffering, children are dying, we are tired. We have turned to beggers, women are begging, children are begging. We don’t need Baba Buhari again. Our children are no longer going to school.”

