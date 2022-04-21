Three Feared Dead as Hausa, Hoodlums Clash in Ogun Community

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

No fewer than three persons were alleged to have been killed in a fight that ensued between some thugs and the Hausa people living in Sabo area of Ede town, Osun State.

THISDAY yesterday leant that a massive riot broke out in Ede, Ede North Local Government Area of the state as Hausa people and hoodlums in the town clashed.

The crisis, according to a resident of the town who spoke to THISDAY on the condition of anonymity, said the problem started when suspected thugs went to attack the Hausa community, but were repelled, and in the process, two of the hoodlums were killed while one Hausa man died.

It was learnt that the leader of the thugs, who was said to have invaded Sabo, the sojourning area of the Hausas, was the second-in-command to a notorious thug, simply identified as Rasheed Okoilu, whom the police had declared wanted over series of criminal allegations.

Speaking further, he said it has been a while since Rasheed Okoilu’s boys have been going to Sabo, “and the Seriki called him to report his boys, so Rasheed called his second in command named Olopa and instructed them not to go to Sabo again.

“But he refused to listen, three days ago, Rasheed went to him in person to warn him but his second-in-command refused to listen, he has seen himself as a boss who should not take instructions from anybody again.

“Rasheed left the place and met with Seriki. He told the Seriki that anytime they visit Sabo again they should ensure that they arrest such person and must not hand them over to the police because such person will be released by them. He directed that they should kill such thug.”

Speaking with THISDAY, Seriki Hausa (leader of the Hausa community) in Ede, Alhaji Gambo Ibrahim, said the thugs have been terrorising the people of the town, including Hausa people, adding that they have been disrupting the peace of the community.

Giving the account on how the incident happened, Seriki said: “The thugs attacked/clashed with the Hausa traders, not only the Hausa, but the whole Sabo community because Sabo community houses the Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba and other tribes in Ede. The thugs are the ones disrupting the peace of the community.

“The so called Rasheed Okoilu is not among those thugs; he did not partake in all these actions, the thugs that attacked us are Rasheed’s boys, but he is not involved because there is a new man who wants to be their leader, and Rasheed is not around. So it is the new man that gave the orders. Rasheed had earlier asked for his weapon to be returned as he is not around. The new leader and Rasheed are at loggerheads over leadership.

“During the attack, four to five people were injured; we have not ascertained if anyone was killed. The thugs came to Sabo, and were shooting sporadically. The person who led the thugs is deceased now, his name is Olopa, but real name is Rasheed. We cannot say how he was killed because the police were there and there was gun fire. We thank the state governor and the Ede community people too for the support.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident to THISDAY, saying it was a rift between some Yoruba boys and Hausa people, adding that only one person died.

Opalola, who said normalcy has returned to the community, assured the people of the state adequate security of life and prosperity.

