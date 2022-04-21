Kuni Tyessi



The National Examinations Council (NECO) has rescheduled the 2022 National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE).

The exam, which is conducted for admission into Federal Unity Colleges, was originally scheduled to hold from April 23, 2022, to May 7, 2022.

A statement that was signed by the Head of Media and Publicity of NECO, Mr. Azeez Sabi, explained that “the examination was rescheduled to give states with low registration of candidates the opportunity to register their candidates for the examination.

“All candidates, parents, guardians and relevant stakeholders are, therefore, enjoined to take note of the new date for the examination.

“The registration of candidates will continue till the new date of the examination.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

