Kaita: Masari Running Anti-democratic Govt, Dumps APC for PDP

The Senator representing Katsina North Senatorial District, Ahmad Babba-Kaita, yesterday, officially left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) but not before accusing Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, of running Anti-democratic government in the state.

Babba-Kaita cited the inability of Masari to uphold the basic foundations of democracy and the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by his administration and the leadership of the APC at the state level as his reasons for decamping from the party.

In a statement issued to journalists in Katsina, yesterday, by his Media Adviser, Malam Abdulkadir Lawal, the senator said he could not continue to share the tent of undemocratic merchandise clearly being executed by Masari and the APC leaders in the state against the citizens of the state.

He explained that citizens of the state, had risked their lives and wellbeing imposed by what he termed incapacity of the state government to tackle insecurity head-on and that they hadbeen denied enough, already, by the state government.

“Of notable implication among many of these numerous concerns is the gradual loss of credibility in Governor Masari-led administration, particularly, in the avowed refusal to conduct local government elections across the state in time.

“The willful refusal of the administration to uphold the basic foundation of democracy has also found expression in the marginalisation of critical stakeholders by the state government and the leadership of the party at the state level.

“The recent congresses at state and ward levels, with no identified genuine pro-government delegates, are clearly a rape of grassroots politicians and genuine party foot-soldiers who were rigged out of open contest.

“The total absence of a level playing field speaks volumes about an already orchestrated decline to anti-democratic principles and challenges every good conscience including ours. All politics is local.

“The serial denial of the people’s mandate at the recent Congresses among other related developments, has finally found expression in our answer to the clarion call of our people to vacate the APC following very wide consultations.

“The fresh page from the decision to join the Peoples Democratic Party, represents the ideals of representativeness in mandate, goodwill and an even more determined desire and opportunity to provide succour, comfort and the much-needed dividends of democracy to the people,” he explained.

Babba-Kaita, who is representing President Muhammadu Buhari’s senatorial district, however, commenced moves to join the PDP on Tuesday.

He was a member of the House of Representatives, where he represented the Congress for Progressive Change in the Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada constituency of Katsina State, in 2011.

