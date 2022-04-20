2023: Group Tasks Nigerians over Choice of Right Leadership

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a political group, The Nigeria Agenda (TNA), yesterday called on Nigerians to choose the right leadership that would ensure transparency and good governance.

The group stated this during the South-west agenda meeting with the theme: ‘A Secured Nigeria is Possible’, held yesterday at the International Conference Centre, University of Ibadan.

The Chief Advocate of TNA, Mr. Niyi Akinsiju, in his remarks, stressed the need for Nigerians across the country to adopt attitudinal change on how they will conduct themselves and make the right choices, insisting that Nigerians should become more objective in the way they choose the right leader so that the country can grow.

According to him, “As a united country, our choice of leadership should be guided by capacity, capabilities, good conduct and character of who we are going to invest in.

“Nigeria’s present and future need to be determined by the will of the people. The country is currently being run against the will of the people, as the constitution serving as the social contract of the country is lopsided without any input from the people. Addressing Nigeria’s constitutional deficiency is the first step to addressing the national question and consequently pursuing the Nigeria agenda.

“All other efforts aimed at solving our challenges are tantamount to putting the horse before the cart. The structural and systemic inefficiencies would continue to stall progress and breed disunity.”

The Director-General, National Prosperity Movement (NPM), Alhaji Ahmed Sajoh, on his part, explained that in running a leadership that would work for the country, Nigerians must be deliberate in thinking, stating that the only way Nigerians can make the country better is by choosing good leaders.

“We should ask ourselves the question, what is the key to unlocking the potential of the country? The answer is good leadership.”

Sajoh further urged Nigerians to look for leadership that will conform to the ideas and concept of Nigeria agenda “and see if we can as a people form a leadership that will work for everyone.”

Also, former Nigeria Ambassador to Philippines, Dr. Yemi Farombi, said the South-west region must present a credible candidate who will be a good ambassador of the region in 2023.

