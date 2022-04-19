Sylva, Others to Set Tone for Africa’s Energy Mix Ambitions at Namibia Int’l Conference

The organisers of The Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) is set to hold the event on Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st April 2022 in Windhoek, Namibia with a formidable line up of international, regional and national energy sector leaders.

According to a statement, this fourth edition of the conference brings multidimensional and thought-provoking conversations with industry players under the theme, “The energy mix: positioning for industrialisation, investment and growth”.

The statement noted that the pan-African tone of the conference would be set by the opening ministerial panel of the conference comprising energy ministers from across the continent, who will discuss the continent’s ambitions to harness the energy mix to benefit Africa’s industrialisation, as well as creating an enabling environment to attract sustainable investment.

The panel will include Hon. Tom Alweendo – Minister: Ministry of Mines & Energy, Republic of Namibia; Gabriel Obiang Lima – Ministry of Mines & Hydrocarbons, Republic of Equatorial Guinea; Hon. Peter Chibwe Kapala – Minister of Energy, Republic of Zambia; Bruno Jean Itoua – Minister of Hydrocarbons Republic of Congo; Chief Timipre Sylva – Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Republic of Nigeria; and Dr. Omar Farouk Ibrahim – Secretary-General, African Petroleum Producers Organisation.

“It is par for the course that panels discussing investment opportunities in Namibia and across the continent will be in play, particularly following the recent light oil discoveries off the Namibian coast by Shell, TotalEnergies; the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia’s (Namcor) discovery of light oil and gas; and Namibia’s drive to become a renewable energy hub through its flagship green hydrogen project,” the statement noted.

These panels, it added, would comprise regional experts, thought leaders and sector influencers such as Adewale Fayemi – General Manager, Total Energies EP Namibia B.V; Simson Haulofu – Managing Director, NamPower; Angie Helmi – Chief Investment Officer, Egypt Kuwait Holding (virtual); Dr. Ben K. D. Asante – Chief Executive Director, Ghana National Gas Company; Immanuel Mulunga – Managing Director, National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR) amongst others.

“In addition to this, participating companies, international investors, service companies and various international delegations will share updates on exploration activities, green hydrogen and regional gas, as well as other ongoing projects. The spotlight will also be shone on new projects and upcoming business and investment opportunities.”

