PDP Announces New Dates for Forms Submission, Screening

•All presidential, governorship nomination forms to be submitted tomorrow

•Screening of presidential aspirants starts April 27

Chuks okocha in Abuja



In a revised timetable, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed its presidential and governorship aspirants to submit their completed nomination and expression of interest forms latest tomorrow, April 20. PDP also directed senatorial, House of Representatives, and Houses of Assembly aspirants to ensure submission of their completed forms by the same date.

A memo made available to THISDAY, and signed by National Organising Secretary of PDP, Umar Barure, also announced the dates for the screening of all categories of aspirants.

According to the documents, the screening of the presidential aspirants would commence April 27, while the governorship aspirants would be screened on April 26. The House of Representatives, senatorial, and House of Assembly aspirants will be screened on April 25.

The party said appeals by those dissatisfied with the screening exercise would commence on April 25 for House of Assembly, while House of Representatives and Senate would take place on April 27.

In the same manner, appeals for governorship aspirants would take place on April 29, and the presidential appeal committee would hear appeals from dissatisfied presidential aspirants on April 30.

The process of selection of ad hoc delegates for the election of candidates would commence April 23, to be followed by ward congress on April 26.

In the revised timetable, local government congresses would take place nationwide on April 29, while the local government appeal committees would hear appeals from the election of the ad hoc delegates on May 2.

The delegates’ list would be published on May 5, while the nomination congress of the House of Representatives and Senate would take place May 12 and May 14, respectively

The appeals are expected to take place on May 18, while the governorship primaries are expected to take place on May 24, with the appeals following on May 25.

The presidential convention of PDP is expected to hold on May 28 and 29.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

