Lagos Govt Shuts Chrisland Schools over Sex Scandal of 10-Year-Old Pupil

Lagos Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the shutdown of all branches of Chrisland Schools in Lagos following a viral sex tape showing a 10-year-old schoolgirl having sex with her schoolmates while in Dubai for a school competition. The girl was alleged to have had sex with five boys.

This is just as Nigeria Police said it might engage Interpol in their investigation of the case and also probe the alleged pregnancy tests conducted on the schoolgirl without parental consent.

“In view of the allegations, we are committed to ensuring that adequate medical and psychosocial support is provided,” said a statement by the Lagos government.

In a statement on Monday, the Sanwo-Olu government announced the complete closure of the schools.

“In the meantime, all Chrisland schools within Lagos State are hereby closed, pending further investigations,” the Sanwo-Olu government added.

The statement was jointly signed by the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, the Ministry of Youth and Social Development and the Ministry of Justice.

“The attention of the Lagos State Government has been drawn to the alleged sexual violence case involving students of Chrisland school, which occurred in Dubai, United Arab Emirates,” stated the government. “It is pertinent to note that all allegations are being investigated by the relevant ministries, departments and agencies, including the Ministry of Education, Office of Education Quality Assurance, Ministry of Youth and Social Development, Ministry of Justice and the Lagos State Domestic & Sexual Violence Agency, whilst the criminal allegations have been escalated to the commissioner of police.”

It added that the Sanwo-Olu administration was committed to ensuring the safety and protection of children in Lagos, especially ensuring “that all child-centred institutions within Lagos.

The Lagos government also stressed that it would continue to “formulate and implement policies and systems that are compliant with the Executive Order (NO.EO/AA08 of 2016), Lagos State Safeguarding and Child Protection Programme.”

It, however, warned people sharing the sex tape to desist or face the consequences.

“We also use this medium to remind the general public that any person who engages in any visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct involving a child commits an offence and is liable to a custodial sentence of 14 years,” Sanwo-Olu’s government warned.

It stressed that it “includes producing, distributing, receiving, or possessing an image of child pornography.”

Also, in a statement on Monday, the police disclosed that Interpol might be involved in investigating a viral sex tape involving a 10-year-old female pupil of Chrisland Schools while on a school-organised trip for competition in Dubai, the Lagos police command has revealed.

“The command is equally taking cognisance of the cybercrime angle to the whole episode and will not hesitate to enlist the support of the Interpol should the need arises,” explained the police command in Lagos. “For a holistic and unbiased investigation, the command shall be working with relevant ministries, departments, agencies, and non-governmental organisations.”

This followed allegations by the unnamed schoolgirl’s mother in a video accusing Chrisland Schools of threatening to “kill” her daughter if she spoke out about engaging in sex acts with her schoolmates.

The police spokesman in Lagos, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, stated that the Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Abiodun Alabi, ordered the investigation.

A video of the 10-year-old schoolgirl, allegedly raped by five male pupils of Chrisland Schools during a trip to Dubai, UAE, went viral recently.

The sex acts reportedly happened when the students travelled to Dubai to participate in the World School Games from March 10 to 13, where the school won over 30 medals.

Hundeyin quoted the police commissioner as saying that the investigation would individuals involved in the recording of the sex tape, the true incident in the video, and the geographical location of the sex acts.

The investigation will also cover the alleged threat to life against the 10-year-old pupil and the circumstances surrounding the alleged repeated pregnancy tests conducted on the student without her parental consent.

“The attention of the Lagos State Police Command has been drawn to an alleged rape video purportedly depicting students of Chrisland School, Lagos, going viral on social media,” said the police.

The statement added, “Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Abiodun Alabi, fdc, mnim, psc has assured that due diligence will be observed to ensure that there is no miscarriage of justice.”

