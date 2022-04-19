Firm to Unveil First Virtual Pharmaceutical Market

Precious Ugwuzor

Plans to unveil another digital marketplace for pharmaceuticals by The Wellness Group of Companies have been concluded.

The digital market place for pharmaceuticals is coming two months after unveiling the Wellness Plus app.

The latest innovation known as Pharmacentre, a wholesale and retail software platform, would be unveiled on Wednesday, the company said in a pre-launch statement.



According to the firm’s Managing Director, Adetutu Afolabi, the innovation was borne out of their passion to to deliver quality healthcare through affordable affordable seamless services.

“For over a decade, the organisation has risen to the task of becoming Africa’s leading provider of healthcare and wellness products and services.

“Pharmacentre is a Business to Business (B2B) and Business to Customer (B2C) software platform created by Wellness Medical Distribution.



“This software is created to leverage technology in the distribution of medical supplies, pharmaceutical products, laboratory test kits, and reagents to hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, patent medicine stores, and individuals at competitive prices.



“It has a framework to make life easy for everyone in the health sector and the world at large. It is a multi-vendor, integrative pharma commerce platform for pharmaceutical logistics uniting pharmacies, distributors, wholesalers, retailers, and end-users.



“Its mission is to ease the supply chain and bottlenecks that typify access to pharma products,” she said.

The Pharmacentre launch event is scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 20th of April 2022 at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja.

Wellness Medical Distribution therefore called on all Pharma merchants to come together and collaborate with her to create a new experience with pharma commerce.

