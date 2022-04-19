Christian Politicians in Bauchi Urged to Unite

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



Christian politicians in Bauchi state have been advised to be united, speak with one voice and be purposeful in the discharge of their official functions knowing that they are stewards.

The Chairman, Bauchi State chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus, gave the charge while speaking at the annual Easter Rally held at First Baptist Church, Bauchi yesterday.

The CAN chairman also urged the aspirants among them to consult among themselves and bring out consensus candidates in order not divide the support of the Christian community in the state in the 2023 General elections.

He said: “As a community, we have to be united, work together so that we will not miss the chance to be elected. A situation whereby 10 people are aspiring for one elective office does not augur well for us.”

The CAN chairman added: “We don’t have the number as you know, we therefore must be united to win. We will meet with all of the aspirants, discuss with them and see how to reach a consensus so that we can speak with one voice.”

Dimeus advised Christians to ensure that they got registered and collect their PVCs because that is the only way they will participate in the electoral process.

However, he appealed to the state government to come to the aid of the Christian community in the state to enable it host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Religious Educators coming up next week.

“The state was granted the hosting rights but as it is now, hosting is becoming difficult due to lack of enough resources by the state chapter of the association. We have to resort to hosting it in the Church. We appeal to the State Government to come to our aid,” he said.

He also called on Churches in the state to make freewill contributions to support the Association to enable it host the meeting.

On the new graveyard, he said that there are strong indications that the state government has paid for the place though it has not been officially handed over to the CAN expressing optimism that the place will soon be sorted out.

He directed that effective from the year 2023, all CAN activities will be held at the Secretariat even though it has not been completed saying that, “with that, we are sure of completing it as holding our activities there will always remind us to do the needful.”

The CAN chairman stressed the need for Christians to be prayerful for divine intervention in the myriad of challenges facing the country expressing confidence that it will soon be over.

