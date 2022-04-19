2023 Guber: Enugu Diasporans Back Zoning, Hail Ugwuanyi

Indigenes of Enugu State resident in the Diaspora, under the umbrella of Forum of Enugu State Indigenes in the Diaspora (FESID), have thrown their weight behind the established rotational zoning arrangement in the state.

They stressed that strict adherence to the zoning pattern which favours Enugu East Senatorial District to produce the next governor of the state in 2023 would promote peace, justice, equity and fairness.

The leaders of the Enugu State indigenes in the Diaspora Forum, who revealed that their members belong to different political parties such as the All Progressives Congress (APC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Nigeria and in the Diaspora while some are apolitical, made their position known in an open commendation letter to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The letter was signed on behalf of other members of the forum by the Presidents of Enugu State Diaspora chapters in South Africa, United Arab Emirates (UEA) and the United Kingdom, Dr. Reverend Ugwu, Hon. Kingsley Chikaodili Eze and Sir Anterus Chikaobi Eze, respectively.

Others who signed the letter included the Austria Diaspora Representative, Mr. Donatus Okonkwo; Enugu Diaspora Representative, Swaziland, Mr. Marius Onyishi; Enugu Diaspora Representative, Western Cape, South Africa, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Eze; President, Enugu Diaspora Organisation (EDO), Enugu State Chapter, Mr. Kenneth Udichi; Vice President of EDO, Alum Mbah, and the Secretary, Hon. O. J. Uche,

The Enugu Diasporans disclosed that they aligned themselves “to the directives of the PDP South East Zone that its state chapters in the zone should adhere strictly to the existing zoning patterns in each of the states”.

They stated that “We equally support the declaration of the APC that it has zoned its governorship ticket to Enugu East Senatorial District.

“We are emboldened by the recent proclamation by our revered traditional rulers in Enugu State which reaffirmed the existing rotational zoning arrangement that favours Enugu East Senatorial District and their advice to all politicians in the state to respect and adhere to the established zoning arrangement.”

The Enugu State Indigenes in the Diaspora commended Gov. Ugwuanyi “for the enduring peace and good governance he has entrenched in the state, in spite of all the challenges in Nigeria bordering on economic, security and public health issues.”

The Enugu Diasporans maintained that the unprecedented peace and security in Enugu State entrenched by Gov. Ugwuanyi has brought rapid socio-economic development to the state including Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), stressing that “it has also engendered peaceful co-existence among Nigerians irrespective of religious or ethnic background which has led to proliferation of businesses, and rise in the population of the state”.

They also commended the governor for providing quality and inclusive leadership in Enugu State as well as his novel rural development policy, which they said had “opened up many rural communities in the state with numerous infrastructural developments and other basic amenities aimed at giving the rural dwellers and the long neglected a sense of belonging”.

Pointing out that they “are not unmindful of the fact that Ugwuanyi assumed office as Governor of Enugu State in 2015 when Nigeria was in recession and confronted with paucity of funds to attend to the basic needs of the people as well as embark on development projects” the Enugu indigenes in the Diaspora gave the governor “a pat on the back for his steadfastness, resilience, commitment, transparency, accountability and innovative and visionary approach in leading the state out of these challenges to remain one of the most peaceful and fastest developing states in Nigeria”.

The forum applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his landmark projects and remarkable feats in other spheres of development such as welfare of state’s workers and retirees, education, health, investment promotion, housing, agriculture, judiciary, ICT innovation, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs), youth and women empowerment, among others.

“Some of these projects include the state-of-the-art first flyover bridge to be constructed by Enugu State government since its creation, located at T-junction, Nike Lake Road, Enugu, the multi-billion naira ESUT Teaching Hospital and College of Medicine projects at the Igbo-Eno permanent site, the 5,000 seat capacity Township Stadium, Nsukka, the Enugu State Infectious Disease Hospital, Enugu, and the Unity Park at Independence Layout, Enugu, beautified with monument of a gigantic roaring lion and other picturesque and aesthetic edifices at the park which serve as a tourist attraction and a place for recreation and relaxation, in line with the state government’s urban renewal drive.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

