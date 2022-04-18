Chrisland Speaks on Suspension of Students in Sex Tape, Silent on Action Taken against Staff Members for Negligence

Funmi Ogundare

The management of Chrisland schools has explained why it had to suspend some students over a sex tape which went viral on social media.Some students from the private school located in Victoria Garden City, who were in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), for the World School Games in March were involved in immoral acts in a trending video on social media.



This school’s explanation is coming after the Lagos State government ordered that all branches of the school in the state be shut down.Surprisingly, the school was silent on the action taken against the staff members in whose care the children were at the time of the incident during the trip to Dubai The management had earlier suspended an 11-year-old female pupil said to have been gang raped, claiming that the girl took part in a truth-or-dare game in Dubai where the students represented the school in the World School Games between March 8 and 14, 2022.The school announced the girl’s suspension in a letter to her parent, describing her conduct as improper behaviour.However, the mother of the girl has called on Nigerians to help her seek justice for her daughter, whom she said the school was trying to silence her daughter in order to cover up the immoral incident.



In a statement made available to THISDAY on Monday, a member, Advisory Board of the school, Mr. Akin Fadeyi, said it was scandalised and distressed over the issue, adding that it meted out measured reprimands to them to instil a sense of discipline and as deterrence to others. He added that it was also to caution students on the need to remain on the path of resisting wrong influences. According to him, “The disciplinary action was in order not to undermine our cohesive culture as a community of future leaders and committed instructors, but to be assertive in handing down the sort of discipline that seeks to correct and reform or children, when they stray from the path of rectitude.

“The school, he noted, had taken a critical view of the number of students who participated in this trip to Dubai and who did the school proud in its quest to expand the horizons of its students holistically through global exposure, adding that it takes into account a wholesome development of the mind, body and spirit through sporting engagements. Of the 76 children who represented Chrisland, Fadeyi said 71 ensured an untainted adherence to its standards, abiding with laid down regulations and code of conduct, while doing us very proud in the process. “Within these 71, we kept our girls on the 11th floor and boys on the fourth floor, to draw clear lines that respect moral boundaries.



“We were, however, compelled to engage with the parents of the remaining students who unfortunately got themselves involved in misconduct, and in accordance with our code of conduct processes, which are well known to the parents, we meted out measured reprimands.”Fadeyi reassured that no rape of anyone or the administration of a pregnancy test on any child took place under its watch saying, “while we understand the emotions this has generated, we assure the public that our first approach as an institution was to assume parental roles by offering support to those involved and ensuring that nothing affected their senses of esteem.”

