Lagos Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa’s Thirst for More Power

Society Watch

No doubt, Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, is indeed a man born under the proverbial lucky star. The lawmaker has made history as the longest-serving lawmaker since the advent of democracy in Lagos. He has contested for the same seat in the Lagos State House of Assembly five times and won every time. He is not only powerful but also calls the shots in the state. He also has everything at his beck and call given his status in the state.

However, as said by an English dramatist, Thomas Otway, “Ambition is a lust that is never quenched, but grows more inflamed and madder by enjoyment.”

Obasa wanted more power, he dreamt of shooting his political career to the top. Our source disclosed that perhaps for his over-bloated ego or he is being deceived by his hangers-on or ravenous appetite for power.

Obasa, it was gathered, was until recently nursing the ambition to contest for a senatorial seat to represent Lagos West senatorial district, having been assured that the current Senator representing the district, Adeola Olamilekan Solomon, will be contesting from Ogun State come 2023.

However, a source disclosed that the dream did not go well with the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who told him to jettison the idea and save his sweat and money for his comfort.

He felt defeated, bitter and distraught. But it was likened to a rant of ants.

But he has to obey the party rules, as he is aware that those who have disobeyed the party in the past ended up in the cold. He dare not go against those that made him politically.

Another source hinted that he was, however, pacified with the promise to secure back his position as the Speaker at the Lagos State House of Assembly come 2023.

