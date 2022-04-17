Jameson Connects Abuja: Promoting Culture of Oneness



King Akan in Abuja



The Jameson Connects Abuja 2022 event held recently at the rocky outcrops of Acropolis Park, Apo, Abuja and lived up to its hype. It was an experience like never before and bested the last installment which took place in 2018.

The capital city enjoyed an unforgettable experience as fans of the premium whiskey brand converged for a day of electrifying music, distinctive fashion pop-ups, mouth watering food, and delicious cocktails.

There was something for everyone and the event successfully blended alternative music lovers, fashion enthusiasts, foodies, and whiskey connoisseurs who were all treated to an array of thrilling activities.

Since its first edition in 2015, the brand has hosted Jameson Connects experiences at remarkable, historical, and cultural sites: from Jaekel House to Nigeria’s first train station – Lagos Iddo Terminus. This time around, the venue which was revealed days to the event couldn’t be more apt. The unexpected Acropolis Park was transformed into a rustic wonderland which showcased the brand’s understated, alternative aesthetic; featuring wooden barrels and creative green designs elements. Artist, Diseye Tantua set up iconic Jameson-themed landscapes and experiences.

Jameson Connects Abuja events are all about bonding and connecting and this one was no different. The event featured an array of fun activities for the guests, kicking off with guests linking up over exciting games such as Jenga, cards, Ayò, FIFA, and puzzles.

There were cool booths for people to get their bodies painted, enjoy trendy, complimentary cuts from Laguru Barbers & Tofboi barbershop while sipping on some Jameson Whiskey. There was also an arena for Arts & Crafts where people could paint clay pots, get henna designs, and so much more.

Also, for the first time, Jameson Connects rolled-out a stunning Kiki Island, a fashion & freedom themed expression anchored by Temitope the Ingenious, where guests enjoyed complementary manicures, candy floss and Abuja’s favourite cocktail ‘’Kiki do you love me?’’ while embracing and showcasing their unique alternative styles.

Jameson also included a hidden Black Barrel experience, adventurous guests who discovered it were rewarded with a premium dining experience and outstanding JBB cocktails on the house. There was also a lot of Jameson branded items such as T-shirts, sunglasses, tote bags and so much more won by guests who engaged in fun rewarding games.

The most exciting part of the event was the musical performances by some of the hottest alternative music acts in Nigeria; DRB Lasgidi, twins Oiza & Meyi, as well as an energetic performance from Abuja’s very own Odumodublvck and his Anti-world gangstas crew.

Rising act, Vict0ny, gracing the Jameson Connects stage for the second time closed the live music session with live renditions of the singles “Apollo” and “Rosemary” which got the crowd hyped and singing along.

These artists were all backed by urban-African live band, ARB and the phenomenal Camron and DJ Vaybe held it down on the decks.

Jameson Connects Abuja 2022 was a vibe and a cultural statement. Once again, Jameson thrilled the over 1000 guests present, predominantly millennials and young adults, with an experience they will treasure for long.

