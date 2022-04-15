The Real Housewives of Lagos Breaks Streaming Records

Vanessa Obioha

The dramatic reality TV series Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) recorded a new first when it premiered exclusively on Showmax last week. The show reportedly broke the record for the most first-day views on Showmax Nigeria, trending at No.1 in Nigeria and South Africa. It was also featured on the trend list in the United Kingdom.

The cast trended individually in Nigeria, supported by an official Twitter Event page that sat on top of the trends list for the entire 24 hours. A Twitter Space hosted to recap the launch was retweeted to an even larger international audience of RHOLagos superfans by the official Twitter TV account.

Reacting to the reception of the first episode, Candice Fangueiro, Head of Content at Showmax Africa said “The reception of the first episode of RHOLagos across Africa and the UK was beyond amazing; we knew we had a trend-setter on our hands and we’re not surprised that RHOLagos is breaking records.”

The show’s staggering record can be attributed to the drama-packed first episode which saw the ladies subtly throw shades at one another. From Toyin Lawani-Adebayo having trouble with Chioma Ikokwu’s accent as well determined to retaliate against Laura Ikeji-Kanu’s tardiness to her daughter’s event to the issue of friendship among the ladies.

New episodes are streamed every Friday and will allow fans to gain insight into the lives of these women and how they navigate businesses, family and friendships.

RHOLagos is streaming on Showmax throughout Africa, the United Kingdom and other international markets such as Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, San Marino, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. It is produced by Livespot360.

