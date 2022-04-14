Bauchi Catholic Bishop Condemns Nigeria’s State of Insecurity

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi



The Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Diocese, Bishop Hilary Nanman Dachelem, has condemned the spate of insecurity bedeviling some parts of the country, saying that there is the need for government to urgently take proactive measures to curb all forms of criminality and violence in the country.

Dachelem, who made this known yesterday during the Chrism mass in Bauchi, sympathised with the victims of banditry and insurgency in some parts of the country, including Kaduna State.

He said: “We condemn any form of criminality and violence in our country, Nigeria. We offer our condolence to grieving states like Kaduna State. It is so sad that we have reached this level in Nigeria, a lot needs to be done.”

“We commend the governors of Bauchi and Gombe States, which make up this diocese, for maintaining peace and security in their domains. We remain grateful to God for his protection over us and the peace we are enjoying in Bauchi and Gombe States.”

“We are grateful, especially to Bauchi and Gombe State Governments for their proactive roles in ensuring peace in the states. May God bless these governors and the security personnel who are assiduously working hard to maintain peace and security of lives and livelihoods in Bauchi and Gombe States.”

The bishop urged Catholic faithful to register and collect their permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in order to enable them participate in next year’s general elections, adding that those who are politicians among them to positively influence the country’s political space.

He said: “A good number of us don’t have PVC. How many of us have PVC? How many of you are ready for voting now? We have over 50 million Catholics in this country and whether we like it or not, we have the capacity to influence politics in this country, but the question is how many of us are into the electioneering. Be part of the process. Never accept to be degraded by anybody.”

He tasked Nigerians to re-orientate their mindset with a view to be actively involved in changing Nigeria’s narrative, saying that they could do this by actively participating in politics.

According to the Catholic Bishop, this would enable Nigerians to elect credible leaders, pointing out that they have to be wise in doing this and shine their eyes as well.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

