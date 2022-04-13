FG Links Attack on Kaduna Bound Train to Boko Haram, Bandits’ Alliance



Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The federal government Wednesday attributed the cause of the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train to the unholy alliance between Boko Haram insurgents and rampaging bandits.

It said though security agencies are still working hard to unveil the group behind the attack, preliminary report shows that the criminal groups were collaborating, but urged Nigerians to also collaborate with government to smoke the criminals out.

Briefing newsmen at the end of the weekly Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), and his Information and Culture counterpart, Lai Mohammed, assured Nigerians that the government was on top of the matter.

Magashi, while responding to a question on whether government has identified those behind the attack said: “Honestly, I think the security chiefs are working hard to unveil those that are involved, and we will tell you very soon those that are carrying out these attacks.

“Both attacks in Jos and Kaduna, we will come and explain to the public what is really going on and our efforts to ensure that all these activities are stopped once and for all. We are really on top of the situation, we are planning hard and we will get it out as soon as possible.”

Also speaking, Mohammed said: “What is happening now is that there is a kind of an unholy handshake between bandits and Boko Haram insurgents.

“Preliminary reports of what transpired at the Kaduna train attacks show that there is a kind of collaboration between the bandits and the dislodged Boko Haram terrorists from the North-east. I can tell you very confidently that the federal government is on the top of this matter.”

Details later…

