Chukwueze Breaks Bayern’s Hearts as Villarreal Reach Semis First Time in 16 Years

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Nigerian international, Samuel Chukwueze, scored a late 88th minute equaliser last night as Villarreal stunned Bayern Munich 2-1 aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time in 16 years.

The first leg in Spain last week ended 1-0 advantage for the Yellow Submarine.

However, the German team returned to the Allianz Arena determined to make the best of the situation. Bayern looked seemingly in control once Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock in the 52nd minute at the Allianz Arena.

With time ticking away, Coach Unai Emery brought in Super Eagles’ Chukwueze for Arnaut Danjuma.

And in just his second touch of the ball for Villarreal, Chukwueze levelled on the break in the 88th minute to give Villarreal the lead on aggregate – and earn them an historic victory against the six-time European champions.

They will face the winner of Liverpool versus Benfica in the last four, a contest Jurgen Klopp’s side currently lead 3-1 on aggregate.

Elsewhere on the night, Chelsea’s reign as European champions came to an agonising end despite beating Real Madrid 3-2 on a night of high drama at the Bernabeu Stadium. Real progressed to the semis 5-4 on aggregate.

In a Champions League epic, Mason Mount’s wonderful finish and Antonio Rudiger’s powerful header wiped out Real’s 3-1 first-leg advantage and brought the quarter-final tie level in Spain’s capital.

Thomas Tuchel’s side were outstanding throughout and Timo Werner’s clever finish from an angle put them ahead for the first time on aggregate and within sight of a place in the semi-finals.

But substitute Rodrygo – after a stunning pass by Luka Modric – forced extra time with a volleyed finish before Karim Benzema, a hat-trick hero in the first leg at Stamford Bridge six days earlier, headed the decisive goal in the 96th minute to send Real through 5-4 on aggregate.

Benzema, who had earlier headed against the bar on a rollercoaster night, was unmarked when he scored to break Chelsea’s hearts after Rudiger slipped inside the box.

RESULTS

B’Munich 1-1 Villarreal

(Villarreal 2-1 agg)

R’Madrid 2-3 Chelsea

(R’Madrid 5-4 agg)

WEDNESDAY @8pm

Atletico v Man City

Liverpool v Benfica

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

