New Edo CP, Yaro, Assumes Office, Promises Criminals Tough Times





The new Commissioner of Police (CP) for Edo, Abutu Yaro, assumed office yesterday in Benin, promising to be a team player and ensure that activities of criminals are curtailed.

Addressing the officers at the command headquarters, Yaro noted that the command was compact, well organised, and the security architecture, world class.

“We are simply keying into what is on ground. With you and the men, certainly, the mission will be very easy.

The new Edo CP enjoined the officers and men of the command to continue to do their job diligently and not to rest on their oars.

“Fine tune your actions and ensure that Edo people continue to enjoy the peace you have succeeded in creating,” he said.

Referring to the criminals operating in the state, the CP said:” We will ensure hoodlums, especially kidnappers move from Edo State or face police fire as long as l remain in charge of the police command. “

Yaro was posted to Imo State at the time the state was experiencing high level of criminality resulting in burning of police stations and killing several policemen almost on daily basis.

And when Yaro arrived lmo there was sanity as he successfully curbed the menace. Even the state police headquarters Owerri and other stations were attempted by the armed hoodlums Yaro had to personally lead several operations at night to their hideouts and foiled such attacks on police stations. Several SUV cars, large cache of arms and ammunition were recovered from the militias, while many of them were felled by police’s superior power and others arrested and jailed.

“If the criminals fail turn new leaves, l treat them with the dexterity and prowess with which l curbed excesses of hoodlums and brought sanity to lmo Stare when the state was under siege by hoodlums, “ he said.

Meanwhile, Yaro commended the personnel of the command for being supportive and able to carry out their responsibilities in the most diligent manner.

He urged the Edo people to expect committed service delivery and have hope that the command would continue to do the best in fighting crime as the constitutionally mandated it to do.

The new commissioner said that the command would encourage feedback to enable it to galvanise efforts and improve on areas that required improvement and adjustment.

“I urge you to continue to do your best and ensure that sanity continues to reign”, Yaro said.

Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations in the command, Miller Dantawaye, while introducing the new CP to the officers and men, noted that Yaro was a very operational man.

“If you know you are a police officer that is not very hard working, this is the time for you to look and go elsewhere.

“This is because our new CP is a workaholic and a very operational man,” he said.

Yaro holds a B.A [Hons] from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. CP Abutu Yaro fdc is a fellow of Defence College. He was appointed to the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police in 1988. He has served in various supervisory capacities within the Nigeria Police Force, including as Commissioner of Police in charge of Zamfara and Imo state Police Commands respectively.

Until his recent appointment, he was CP Force Provost Marshal, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

