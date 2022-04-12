Global Migration Forum: Outcome of Review Would Form Nigeria’s Position, Says Sulaiman-Ibrahim

The Federal Commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCFRMI), Hon Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, yesterday said the outcome of the national review of the Global Compact for Migration(GCM) in Lagos would form the position of the country at the international review forum in New York, United States in May 2022.

According to her, the consultative process is meant to review and take stock of the implementation of the GCM as a nation, and to prepare for the regional and the International Migration Review Forum next month.

Addressing United Nations Country Team and other development partners in migration sector in Lagos yesterday, Sulaiman-Ibrahim added that the adoption and institutionalisation of the GCM and its 23 goals, resulted in the creation of a National Action Plan for GCM implementation.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for the political will and enabling environment that has enhanced the activities of NCFRMI, she appreciated the Hon Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, whom she said had given her over 100 percent support all along.

The commissioner disclosed further that the nation has also had the opportunity to review various migration-related policies and instruments, including the National Diaspora Policy, the National Migration Profile, the National Policy on Labour Migration and its implementation Action Plan, and the National Migration Policy’s implementation plan.

The federal commissioner added: “It is heart-warming that we are all here again, in Lagos where it all began in 2017, for another consultative process to review and take stock of our implementation of the GCM as a nation, to prepare for the regional reviews and the International Migration Review Forum holding in May 2022, New York. I am pleased to report that the adoption and institutionalisation of the GCM and its 23 goals resulted in the creation of a National Action Plan for GCM implementation.

“A template had already been shared to aid our review and I believe we have had the opportunity to go through them and make our inputs as government and non-government actors working together in the field of migration and development. It is therefore hoped that our individual and collective contributions will lead to a successful Voluntary National Review in New York in May.

“I urge us all to participate actively in the roundtable discussions as the outcomes will form the basis of our position at the regional and global migration forums. “

According to her, the process of the GCM began in 2016 during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to address the large movement of migrants and refugees.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim explained:”The General Assembly adopted the New York Declaration for Refugees and Migrants, that saw Member States commit to developing a global Compact for Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration.

“Nigeria like many other States held a national consultative process in 2017 to articulate a common position that was used at all the three phases of the GCM;- the Consultation, Stocktaking and the Negotiation. The Consultative process was organised by members of the Technical Working Group (TWG) under the auspices of the Commission and drew participation from Government, Civil Society Organisation (CSOs), Academia, Trade Unions, Private Sector, and International Partners.

“It is worthy of note that Nigeria actively participated at all the various levels of the intergovernmental negotiations. The first round that took place in July 2018 in New York and the final adoption of the Compact in Marrakech, Morocco in December 2018. Each of these participations were outcomes of national processes that involved all stakeholders in the field of migration and development, many who are here today.

She thanked the partners, International Organisation for Migration, ILO, FIAPP and others.

On her part, the representative of the Minister, Abubakar Suleiman, stated that Nigeria did not only participate actively in the process and adoption of the GCM document, but also demonstrated its commitment to the implementation by being one of the first countries to start off the processes of implementation after its adoption, which earned Nigeria the position of being selected as one of the GCM Champion Countries.

