Lagos Police Nab Traffic Robbers, Recover Arms



Rebecca Ejifoma

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have nabbed three robbery suspects and recovered a beretta pistol and four rounds of ammunition at Toyota bus-stop near Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The suspects, also said to be members of Aro-Baga cult, include Omuyibo Goddey, 32, (alias Aro Ghetto Boy); Destiny Nwanga, 27, (alias Aro Smiling God); and Ebuka Igwe, 23, (alias Aro Do or Die).

Further police investigations after their arrest on Tuesday revealed that Goddey works as a welder, Nwanga repairs fuel pump at Ladipo Spare Parts Market, and Igwe deals in illicit drugs.

The State Police Spokesman, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the prompt arrest of the traffic robbers followed a tip-off from civic-minded Lagosians to the RRS officers who were on routine patrol along Ladipo and Oshodi.

One of the suspects, Goddey, disclosed that they were about to rob their second victim when the RRS patrol team arrived at the scene.

“A swift follow-up on the arrest led the RRS to their converging point at 7 Alhaji Monsuru Street in Ijegun, where two other suspects were arrested,” Hundeyin added.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi has directed the Commander, RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, to transfer the suspects and their exhibits to the CP’s Special Squad for further investigation and prosecution.

