INEC Rejects Kano PDP Caretaker Committee, Recognises Former Executives as Ordered by Court





Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has rejected the newly constituted Kano Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in obedience to the order of the Federal High Court which restrained the party from tampering with the Kano authentic state executive. INEC directives and rejection has rendered a nullity the decision of the PDP to proceed to inaugurate the illegal Caretaker Committee despite the order of the Court and INEC decision. This action of the Commission means that if the PDP does not revert to the authentic executive, the party will not likely have a governorship candidate and parliamentary seat candidates for 2023 elections. INEC’s position on the matter was contained in a letter dated April 6, 2022 and signed by its Secretary. Rose Oriaran-Anthony. The letter which was addressed to the party’s National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, read, “Please refer to your letter Ref. PDP/DOM/GF.2/VOL1M/22-055 dated 30th March, 2022 in which you notified the Commission of the decision of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to appoint a Kano State Caretaker Committee. “This is to draw your attention to an order of Federal High Court, Abuja (suit no. FHC/ABJ/CS/393/2022) which has restrained the commission “from accepting any list of Interim Caretaker Committees” in respect of your Kano State Chapter. “While hoping your party takes note of the order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.” The PDP had in a March 30, 2022 letter sent names of seven-member Kano State Craetaker Committee to the Commission. It listed members of the committee as Alhaji Ibrahim Atta –Chairman; Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu Daniya, Hajiya Ladidi Dangalan; Hon. Aminu Abdullahi Jungau; Mukhtar Mustapha Balarabe, Abdullahi Isa Sulaiman and Barr Baba Lawal Aliyu, as members. The letter was signed by Ayu and the party’s National Secretary, Sen. Samuel Naemeka Anyanwu.

