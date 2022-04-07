Buhari Writes House, Seeks Revision of 2022 MTEF

Juliet Akoje in Abuja

President Muhamadu Buhari has written to the House of Representatives, requesting the revision of the 2022 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) upon which this year’s budget is based.

According to the letter, which was read by the Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, Thursday, the revision becomes necessary as the 2022 budget deficit is projected to increase to N7.35 trillion representing 3.99 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The president said that the increment in the budget deficit will be financed by new borrowings from the domestic market.

The letter, which according to Gbajabiamila, is lengthy, read in part:”As you are aware Mr Speaker, the new development both in the global economy as well as the domestic economy have necessitated the revision of the 2022 fiscal framework on which the 2022 budget was based.

“The total budget deficit is projected to increase by N965.42 billion to N7.35 trillion representing 3.99 per cent of the GDP. The increment of deficit will be financed by a new borrowings from the domestic market.

“Given the urgency of the request for revision of the 2022 fiscal framework and 2022 budget amendment, I seek the corporation of the National Assembly for expeditious action on this request.”

The Speaker, after reading the letter, referred it to the House Committee on Finance for further legislative action.

