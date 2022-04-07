Buhari Redeploys Seven Perm Secretaries

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the redeployment of seven Permanent Secretaries.

A statement issued Wednesday by Deputy Director, Communications, Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, Mohammed A. Ahmed listed the names of the affected permanent secretaries and their new portfolios.

William Nwakwo Alo was deployed from Police Service Commission to Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; David Adejo was redeployed to Ministry of Education from OSGF-Economic and Political Affairs Office, while Ibiene Roberts moved to Ministry of Special Duties and Inter governmental Affairs from Special Duties Office, Office of Head of Service of the Federation.

In the other postings, Monisola Udoh was deployed from the Federal Civil Service Commission to Ministry of Science and Technology; Bashir Nura Alkali from Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to Ministry of Works and Housing, Nasir Sani-Gwarzo moved from Petroleum Resources to Humanitarian Affairs while Ibrahim Kana from the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation was posted to Ministry of Defence.The statement said all handing over and taking over processes are to be completed on or before April 11, 2022.

