Tiger Woods Returns to Masters 14 Months after Auto Crash

Tiger Woods insisted yesterday that he can win the Masters this week, 14 months after shattering his leg in a car crash that nearly killed him, as he ended the frenzied speculation and confirmed that he will make his comeback at Augusta.

It was unthinkable only a matter of days ago that Woods would compete in the first major of the year, having been out of action for so long with perhaps the most serious even of his long list of injuries. His right leg was nearly amputated after the crash in Los Angeles last February.

Yet he has been on site at the home of the Masters since Sunday, following a recce with his son Charlie last week, practising on the course without ever confirming his intention to play in the tournament, which starts on Thursday.

And now, at last, he confirmed the news the golfing world – and the wider world – had been waiting for.

“It is great to be back and to be able to feel the energy and the excitement again. Hopefully we are going to have a great week,” he said to open his press conference at Augusta on Tuesday.

