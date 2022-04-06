Soludo Inaugurates C’ttee to Unravel Cause of Agitation in S’east



David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has set up a committee to unravel the true cause of armed struggle in the South-east, which has led to insecurity in the region.

Tagged ‘Truth, Justice and Peace Committee’, will be headed by Prof. Chidi Odinkalu, with Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu as secretary.

The Secretary to the State Government,

Prof. Solo Osita Chukwulobelu, who signed a press statement disclosing this, reeled out the terms of reference of the committee.

“The purpose of the Committee on Truth, Justice and Peace is to seek a restorative justice approach for truth-telling or real facts, for the healing of the victims of the violence.

“Accounting for responsibility and accountability of the actors, conditional mercy for the repentant perpetrators, restitution for certain losses and rehabilitation of the perpetrators, for the overall aim of restoration of peace and justice as well as the promotion of development in the state and the region/Nigeria.

“Terms of Reference for the Committee are: to identify the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence and armed struggle in the South-east since 1999.

“Document victims/circumstances of death, brutality and incarceration, identify stakeholders and groups who have played critical roles in the agitations and conflicts, their roles, capabilities and demands.

“Address any other issue(s) that may be germane to unravelling the extent of the crisis and charting the roadmap for the future and make recommendations for sustainable peace and security in Anambra State/South-east,” Chukwulobelu said.

According to him, the committee shall have a direct reporting line to the governor, will be provided with administrative support to perform their duties, and shall conclude its work not later than six months from its inauguration.

Meanwhile, other members of the committee include Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Udenta Udenta, Dr. Uju Agomoh, Rev. Fr Jerome Madueke and Dr. Okechukwu C. Obi-Okoye.

Others are Mr. Charles Oputa (Charly Boy), Dr. John Otu, Mr. Ngozi Odumuko, Ms Onyeka Onwenu, Dr. Joe Abah, Mr. Chukwuma Okpalaezeukwu, Mr. Sam Egwuatu and Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu.

