2023: APC Running against Time to Conduct Party Primaries, Says Okorocha

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Senator representing Imo West in the Senate and the former Governor of Imo state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) was running against time to conduct party primaries ahead of the 2023 elections.

Okorocha stated this yesterday while briefing journalists after a closed-door meeting with the APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu at the party’s secretariat in Abuja.

The schedule of activities released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mandated political parties to hold party primaries between April 4 and June 3, 2022.

Okorocha said: “We literally have no time left to conduct party primaries. So, this present working committee has a lot on their table to deal with and it requires faster and bigger steps to get this done.

“But as you know, internal democracy is very key in this country and I believe that the present excos will ensure beautiful internal democracy where all will be happy and no one will feel deprive or cheated.

“They will do their best and I have confidence in them that they will give us the best of candidates which includes; President, governors, Senators and others.”

The lawmaker said having told the whole world and Nigerians that he would be contesting for the office of the president, he was still very much in the race.

Okorocha said it was appropriate that Nigerians should take a second look at vision not ambition, stressing that everyone can have ambition, but not everyone has the vision to move this nation forward.

According to him, “what is important at this stage is for all of us Nigerians to understand the mood of the nation which is very important. Aspiration is one thing, yet vision is another thing. I think Nigerians should be able to separate aspiration, ambition from vision. If you have ambition without vision, you will be wasting time, you will contribute nothing. But if you have vision, then it is appropriate that you should lead the people because where there is no vision the people perish.”

