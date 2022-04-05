Assembly Members, Ex-commissioners Dump PDP for NNPP in Jigawa

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Dutse

The Caretaker Chairman of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Jigawa State, Mr. Musa Bako Aujara, has said that the former National and State Assembly members during the ex-Jigawa State Governor, Mr. Sule Lamido, have dumped the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) for the NNPP.

Aujara, who disclosed this yesterday while addressing reporters in Dutse, said the former PDP commissioners, assembly members alongside their supporters dumped the party for the NNPP due to political inconsistency, nepotism and lack of clear direction in the party.

The Caretaker Chairman explained that the PDP and APC lacked focus and had failed woefully to provide positive change in the lives of common Nigerians.

He said Nigerians are tired of the lies by the PDP and APC and that the only option is to support the NNPP for a better Nigeria.

Aujara added that the NNPP has established a formidable structure in Jigawa State with the capacity to clinch power from APC in the state by 2023.

“Today NNPP stands as the best option for Nigeria, this makes the party attractive, also going by the large number of people trooping into the party every day, this gives us hope that NNPP is on a clear path to take over Nigeria and the 36 states in the forthcoming 2023 general election,” he declared.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

