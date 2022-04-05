Another Feather to Tony Elumelu’s Cap



Charles Ajunwa writes on the TIME 100 Impact Award bestowed on the Chairman of United Bank for Africa and founder of the Tony Elumelu Foundation, Mr. Tony Elumelu

Africa’s leading investor and philanthropist, Mr. Tony Elumelu, last week, was honoured with the TIME 100 Impact Award, a recognition for his track record of business turnaround and value creation, and economic empowerment of young Africans.

Elumelu was one of the four Africans named by TIME magazine in the 2020 TIME 100, the annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

At the well attended ceremony which took place at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Elumelu when he mounted the podium to accept the coveted award spoke with a sense of urgency. Elumelu, who is a trained economist thrilled his audience made up of celebrities, politicians and prominent business leaders. He announced that “The world is in need of people like us- more than ever before,” adding, “In the 21st Century, there’s so much poverty, sickness, and bitterness in the world. Our calling should be one that has to prioritise humanity.”

Apart from stressing that Africa, and the world, need investment and opportunities more than ever, Elumelu called for pulling together of resources to tackle the hydra-headed problems of poverty and unemployment.

About TIME 100

It recognises the achievement of the world’s most influential people promoting science and technology, leadership, innovation, entrepreneurship, creativity and even community.

To assemble the list, TIME Magazine relies on their journalists around the world and also TIME 100 alumni. The aim is not only to celebrate these persons but also to encourage them to keep improving their space and continue to change the narrative across the world.

Awards and Honours

Elumelu has garnered many national and international awards. In 2003, the Federal Government of Nigeria granted Elumelu the title of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR), a national honour.

Also in 2006, he won the African Business Leader of The Year Award conferred by the United Kingdom-based magazine, Africa Investor. In 2009, the Nigerian President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua asked him to serve on the Presidential Committee on the Global Financial Crisis.

Elumelu in 2012, received Nigeria’s prestigious award of Commander of the Order of the Niger, (CON) for his service in promoting private enterprise. At the 5th edition of the annual Economic Forum of the Ivorian National Council of Employers, CGECI Academy, (CGECI) in Abidjan in April 2016, he was awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Also, in 2016, he was awarded the Daily Times, Nigerian Man of the Year. The same year, Elumelu received the Daily Times, Man of the Year award. He received the Inaugural Dwight D. Eisenhower Global Entrepreneurship Award in 2017, Business Council for International Understanding (BCIU) and the French President Macron ‘Tech for Good’ global coalition award in 2018.

Also in 2018, Elumelu received the Person of the Year Award from the Vanguard Newspapers, Nigeria. In 2019, he received the National Productivity Order of Merit, the Jeune Afrique ‘100 Most Influential Africans, and Honorary Degree of Doctor of Business Administration (Honoris Causa),

Impacts

Elumelu, who is revered for business acumen globally has been making an exponential impact when no one was watching and applauding. He has been positioning himself as a formidable figure that upcoming generations can look up to and learn from.

He is the Chairman of leading African financial services group, the United Bank for Africa (UBA), with presence in 20 African countries, and offices in Paris, London, and New York.

He is the Founder and Chairman of Heirs Holdings Ltd, an African propriety investment company, with interests in power, oil and gas, financial services, hospitality, real estate and healthcare,

The Delta State-born internationally acclaimed businessman sits on numerous public and social sector boards, including the global advisory board of the United Nations Sustainable Energy for All Initiative (SE4ALL), USAID’s Private Capital Group Partners Forum (PCG), and is Co-Chair of the Aspen Institute’s Global Food Security Working Group.

He serves on the international boards of the Washington DC-based think tank the Wilson Centre and a member of the Global Advisory Council, Harvard Kennedy School’s Centre for Public Leadership, Harvard University, Global Advisory Council, UNICEF’s Generation Unlimited (GenU), an initiative of the United Nations refocused youth agenda, Member, Global Shapers Foundation, World Economic Forum and Member, World Economic Forum Community of Chairmen.

Elumelu is known for his significant contribution to entrepreneurship in Africa. In 2010, he created The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), the philanthropy empowering a new generation of African entrepreneurs, catalysing economic growth, driving poverty eradication and ensuring job creation across all 54 African countries.

The foundation has given $5,000 each to 15,000 young entrepreneurs from 54 African countries as part of his effort to grow the entrepreneurial spirit in Africa and encourage economic development. Bretton Woods Committee, which brings together senior leaders in the global banking industry, a recognition of his work on African development.

Elumelu who is a Fellow of the Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI), is involved, through his Foundation, with the Tony Blair Africa Governance Initiative (AGI) in a partnership to strengthen the private sector’s role in the economic transformation of select African countries. This partnership is called the Blair-Elumelu Fellowship Programme. He is co-chair of the Africa Energy Leaders’ Group (AELG).

The Delta State-born business guru will keep winning local and international laurels.

Quote“The world is in need of people like us- more than ever before…In the 21st Century, there’s so much poverty, sickness, and bitterness in the world. Our calling should be one that has to prioritise humanity”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

