Anderson Amos Returns with Banging Single, I Don’t Know

Nigeria’s Afro fusion R & B artiste, Anderson Amos, has made a remarkable comeback to the music scene with the official release of his banging single, “I Don’t Know” (IDK).

According to the singer-songwriter, he unleashed his single to formally announce his return to the world of entertainment after a long breather.

Gradually making waves on social media and all streaming platforms, this scintillating sound aims to massage the souls of his teeming fans and music enthusiasts worldwide.

The song tells the tale of a passing phase in life and details themes of love, desire, and decisions.

Produced by Bizzybrane, the record is characterised by a lively beat, energetic vocals, good vibes and rhythmic.

Since his first debut single, For Your Love, in 2018, Amos’ love for experimenting new sounds and honing his craft in the art of music has continued to wax strong.

As an entertainer, he first exhibited his naked love for music as early as age four. He took off singing in his nursery school. With familiar encouragement, he went on to develop his talent and eventually took on a career in music.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations. He’s also a finalist in the famous reality talent show, MTN Project Fame West Africa, where he clinched the second runner up in 2015.

This afforded him the window to work with Nigerian artistes like Praiz, the late Sound Sultan, and Chidinma among others. His most memorable performances are from his time on MTN Project Fame West Africa, Industry Nite, and Felabration.

Today, the budding singer hints on some of his upcoming projects and an EP that would Unveil in the future. This is as he gushes about his latest song, “I Don’t Know”. “It’s out now on all streaming platforms.” He is known as @iamandersonamos on Instagram and Twitter.

