Activate Red Alert on Aviation Infrastructure, Nanta President Urges FG

President, National Association of Nigeria Travel Agencies (NANTA) Mrs. Susan Akporiaye has called on the federal government through the aviation authorities to urgently step up and activate proactive security measures to deter attacks to aviation infrastructure across the country.

Akporiaye, in a statement, noted that the process should be backed up with best global security intelligence architecture, which would nip such negative intentions and breaches in the bud.

“It’s certainly strange to wait to be attacked before we can respond, so we must advise that relevant government security agencies in charge of the critical aviation systems be put on the highest level of alert at the airports and the vicinities,” Akporiaye said.

She suggested that all operators and workers in the aviation sector should also be profiled daily and access to the cargo and passengers areas be limited and put under effective surveillance at both local and international airports in the country.

She condoled the families of victims of the Kaduna to Abuja rail shootings and also prayed for quick recovery of those who were injured.

“Our hearts bleeds for our people and nation at this point in time. We urge everyone to remember our leaders and nation in prayers but most importantly, let us join hands together to take back our country from the hands of bandits and sponsors of dislocation of national developmental milestones,” the NANTA President said.

