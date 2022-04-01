2023: Battle for Senate Seats Gears Up In Imo

The Race for the 2023 general elections is gathering momentum. In Imo State, interested political juggernauts who want to represent their respective senatorial districts are busy engaging stakeholders at the party levels, writes Amby Uneze.

It is natural for politicians especially aspirants of various elective positions to file out and market their personalities usually through presentation of fantastic credentials and manifestoes. They do all these to convince their party members and the general public on why they should represent them at different elective positions. However, these politicians would apply so many tactics to woe the hearts of the unsuspecting members of the party at this stage to get elected as a candidate.

In addition their cronies and lackeys would do everything possible to shore up the credential and image of their respective aspirant. It is at this level of marketing ones’ aspirant that their hangers-on do fight and create more damaging picture, at times some unprintable things in an effort to hoodwink the people on the qualities of their principal. Therefore, those aspirants should apply extra carefulness in hiring chanters to chorus their political attributes.

Coming down to Imo State, many of such political gladiators have lined up in trying to become the beautiful brides that are mostly wanted by their grooms. While some are warming up for State House of Assembly and House of Representatives, the big boys in their midst are polishing their images and updating their credentials to run for the senate. Of course, those ones are the bourgeois that can talk in real cash.

Though a few of those incumbents who want to go back and had remained incommunicado over the past three years have now found love to come down to beg their constituents to allow them go back since they would be ranking members and possibly principal officers. That is why, the Bible in Ecclesiastics 3: 1-8 states that there is time for everything. Maybe those legislators felt that once they are sent to represent their people, there may not be a time to review their achievements.

Those who are warming to replace the incumbent, history has shown that they may still do the same over and over again. In all, it has been the electorate, the constituents who had been in the receiving end. Politicians would come during electioneering and promise all sorts of things but once they are elected, they would usually turn their back against those who sent them.

Therefore, it is high time the electorate compose themselves and shines their eyes to decipher the good from the bad ones. Naturally, when a politician who has the interest of his people at heart is elected in the political system, definitely the results would be there for all to see. Such representative does not wait until it is another election time for him/her to explain or convince the people to demand their votes to go back.

It is pertinent in this brief to present some of those who are getting ready to seek for nominations from their various political parties to serve their respective senatorial districts in Imo State in the 2023 general elections.

Senator Ezenwa Francis Onyewuchi – PDP Owerri zone

He is the incumbent senator representing Imo East, otherwise known as Owerri zone in the red chamber. Onyewuchi before his election into the senate in 2019, was a ranking member of the House of Representatives, having represented Owerri federal constituency for two terms (2011 and 2015) respectively. He is armed with experience, effectiveness and above all the only member that would have the opportunity to grab a principal position if he goes back.

Hon. Uche Onyeagocha – PDP Owerri zone

When it comes to outspokenness and vibrancy, Hon. Uche Onyeagocha takes his rightful position. A former member of the House of Representatives that represented Owerri federal constituency in 2003 having being the first All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the green chamber. Onyeagocha had contested several elective positions including governorship in the past until he was appointment the Secretary of the State Government under the Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha’s short-lived administration. He is indeed a courageous voice.

Chief Basil Maduka – PDP Owerri zone

Chief Basil Maduka is relatively an unknown figure in Imo State politics. He could be described as a green horn. However, from the abridged curriculum vitae, Maduka seems to possess the requisite credentials that would give him an edge in his aspiration. He is a businessman and ensures he would attract business into politics in order to give effective representation.

Prince Alex Mbata – APC Owerri zone

Prince Alex Mbata otherwise called PAM is a game changer in Imo politics especially the Owerri zone. Initially he was rumoured to be warming up for governorship until he cleared the air that his mission in the state was to join hands with the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma to bring the desired security and development to the state. Recently he had an empowerment programme where about 3000 indigent people of Owerri zone were given equipment to start up business through his PAM Humanitarian Foundation. He is force in the game.

Chief Jerry Chukwueke – APC Owerri zone

Another popular name in Imo State politics is Chief Jerry Chukwueke, a renowned Lagos-based businessman. Chukwueke has at one time or the other contested the governorship of the State. His last attempt was the 2019 presidential election where he was a running mate to the APGA presidential candidate. His aspiration this time around to become the Senator for Owerri zone under the All Progressives Congress (APC) might create jeopardy for his opponents, though he is seen as an all purpose politician who jumps from one political party to another.

Hon. Jones Onyerieri – PDP Orlu zone

This is a flamboyant politician in practice who took the incumbent senator Rochas Okorocha to the cleaners in 2019 elections when he accused Okorocha of intimidating the INEC returning officer to announce the result in his favour. He claimed to have won that election. Onyerieri was a two term House of Representatives that represented Nwangele/Nkwere/Isu/Njaba federal constituency. His experience stands him out.

Hon. ThankGod Ezeani – PDP Orlu zone

Hon. ThankGod Ezeani remains a die-hard politician and cerebral personality that his candour and calmness works for him. He is not a vociferous person but one who stoops to conquer. Having being a one-time member of the House of Representatives, he has experience of legislative job. He has the capacity to represent the zone in the senate because he knows what is needed to be an effective senator for his people.

Hon. Jerry Alagboso – PDP Orlu zone

A former controller of customs as well as a ranking member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Jerry Alagboso remains a solid politician to beat. He has the contact, experience and financial muscle to work his way to the senate. However, his challengers are also no pushovers. Among the three aspirants in PDP for Orlu zone, each of them is ably qualified and can make a good senator.

Having highlighted the antecedents of some of the aspirants who have indicated interest in the public domain to run for senate of their respective senatorial districts in Imo State, the time to make wise choice is now. No doubt, the State needs loud voice in the senate that can defend the State and South east just as Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe is noted for having being the celebrated mouth piece of the South east (Igbos) in the senate.

