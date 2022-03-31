Edo Assembly Passes Anti-open Grazing Bill

Adibe Emenyonu



The Edo House of Assembly yesterday passed the bill for a law to prohibit open grazing of cattle and regulate other livestocks in the state.

Before the bill was passed into law, the motion to dissolve the House into committee was moved by the Deputy Speaker Roland Asoro and seconded by the member representing Esan North East (1)Francis Okiye.

While considering the bill clause by clause at the committee of the whole, the lawmakers passed relevant sections of the bill with amendments to sections 5(7) and 5(8)

The amendment to section 5 (7) now reads that a ranch committee to be constituted by the governor shall determine the size of the land suitable for ranching in conjunction with the community where the ranch is proposed.

Section 5 (8) was also amended to read that the committee shall control the activities of cattle herdsmen within various communities.

Section eight, however, prohibits open grazing in the state.

According to the bill, Section 9(1) empowered the state governor to designate a land for ranching in the land.

Section 9(2) in the bill stated that an owner of a land shall apply to the committee in writing of his intention to operate a ranch with his land.

The speaker Marcus Onobun, thereafter directed the clerk, Yahaya Omogbai to give the bill its third reading and forward clean copies of it to the governor for his assent.

Meanwhile, the house has received copies of the constitution alteration bills (5th alteration bill), 2022 for the consideration.

