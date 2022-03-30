STEM Competition: Seven Greensprings Students, Others Get Conrad Foundation’s Scholarship

Conrad Foundation, the organiser of Conrad Challenge, has revealed the scholars of this year’s competition, and seven students of Greensprings School, Lekki made the list of global students awarded $60,000 each to study at Clarkson University, USA.

The seven students, who were in two teams, received the scholarship for their exceptional STEM projects on smart home security and anti-phishing web browser.

In addition to the scholarship, one of the two teams that represented the school was awarded the Most Resilient Team.

The Assistant Principal (Enhancement), Greensprings School, Mr. Afolabi Amusan, while providing details of the students’ participation, said “we presented two teams (seven students) for this year’s challenge, and they emerged finalists. The first team is called Team A.I.D, and its members include Zainab Adesina, George Tari-Best, and Yanmife Arayela. The team created a smart home security device, and through it, occupants of an apartment are notified of intruders before they get close to the door.

“Olufela Bakare, Oluwatamilore Akinsete, Mueed Muse-Ariyoh, and Esomchukwu Onyiuke are members of the second team called Team MAGMA. This team coded a web browser designed to combat phishing and other forms of fraud, using secure log-ins and password manager technology.”

Reacting to the students’ achievement, the Head of School, Lekki Campus, Mrs. Feyisara Ojugo said, “I am super proud of the efforts of our students in this year’s challenge. I salute their resilience, focus, drive and innovativeness, and I look forward to seeing them continue to hone the skills they have picked up through this experience. A big well done to the coaches too.”

The Conrad Challenge is a yearly competition that brings together a dynamic community of innovators and entrepreneurs who work together to develop extraordinary and viable solutions that benefit the world in the areas of Aerospace and Aviation, Cyber-Technology and Security, Energy and Environment, Health and Nutrition, and Smoke-Free World.

