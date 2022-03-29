Train Attack: Northern Senators Charge Security Agencies Hunt down Perpetrators

Iyobosa Uwugiaren in Abuja

Senators from the North under the auspice of the Northern Senators Forum (NSF) Tuesday expressed shock and outrage over the Monday night attack on Kaduna-bound train, asking the military to re-strategise in handling the security situation in the North West.

The forum’s chairman and former governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, said the attack was a direct attack on the Nigerian state and its security forces.

Wamakko, who is also chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence, said the loss of lives of innocent and defenceless Nigerians must be halted immediately.

The senators described the attack as “heinous and unforgivable” as they charged the security agencies to come together and pursue the criminals.

“It is devastating hearing about the outrageous attack, which was brought to the fore, yet again, the nature of the problem we are dealing with.

“It is sad that the precious lives of defenceless citizens get perished in the hands of callous and merciless terrorists,” Wamakko said in the statement released in Abuja on Tuesday.

“This is yet another wake-up call not only for our security forces, but indeed all Nigerians – to wake up and be more decisive in ending this menace.

“We condole with His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, the Kaduna State Government as well as families and associates of those who lost their lives in the attack. But as a tribute to those lost in the attack we must ensure that their lives do not go in vain by bringing the perpetrators to book.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

