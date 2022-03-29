

Segun James



National leader of the APC and presidential aspirant, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has cancelled his 70th birthday celebration.He hinged the cancellation on the tragic attack on the Kaduna-bound train Monday night, which he said claimed over 60 lives.He said as a statesman, he could not be celebrating when such disaster had just befallen the nation.He said he was just informed of the tragic incident at the venue of his birthday celebration.Meanwhile, there are no official figures of fatalities at the time of filing this report.

Details later…

