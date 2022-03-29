Group Congratulates New APC Leadership, Makes Case for Emefiele’s Presidency

•Agbor-based association joins call for CBN governor to contest 2023 election

John Shiklam





The Unified Northern Nigeria Youth Forum (UNNYF) has called on the new leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider a technocrat, economist and financial expert like the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Godwin Emefiele, as its Presidential candidate in 2023.

Although the CBN governor was yet to declare his intention, the group has been calling on him to contest for the presidency in the 2023 general elections.

To this end, in a statement yesterday in Kaduna, the group congratulated Senator Abdullahi Adamu for emerging as the National Chairman of the APC, urging him to use his wealth of experience to change the political narrative of the party and the country.

The statement signed by the convener of the group, Mohammed Danlami said, “Emefiele’s Presidency will promote good governance, brotherhood and a more united Nigeria for peace, progress and prosperity.”

The group noted that, Adamu, as Chairman of Senate Committee on Agriculture, could testify to the CBN’s agricultural revolution under Emefiele.

The group noted that, “Emefiele is indeed the answer to Nigeria’s leadership problem, a great icon and an emancipator of the masses, providing jobs for the youths and equipping our economy to withstand the global changes all economies of the world are facing.

“Emefiele is playing a critical role in saving and driving Nigeria’s economy and in so doing has introduced critical intervention programs that directly benefit the masses.

“We urge and pray the new APC leadership will use its wealth of knowledge and experience to select one of the finest private sector player, financial experts, technocrat, bridge builder, economist, a South southerner and a detribalised Nigerian who has the capacity to continue with all the good policies of President Muhammadu Buhari and ensure more united and prosperous Nigeria.”

The UNNYF said with the new leadership, it was confident that APC would only wax stronger and grow deeper under the leadership Senator Adamu.

The group also applauded President Muhammadu Buhari, “for his timely and fatherly interventions that have no doubt helped in putting our great party back on track.”

The statement added that Adamu’s, “victory is victory for all and we advise him to be magnanimous in managing this victory.”

“The group said expressed confidence in Adamu’s leadership “as he has the experience, knowledge and versatility needed for the office he presently occupies as he has been in the forefront of making peace and uniting members of our great party as the chairman of the APC reconciliatory committee and did a wonderful job.

“We urge him to apply same spirit and commitment in carrying everybody along as one great family to enable us come out stronger to win the 2023 Presidential election with over 30 states governors and two third majority in the both Chambers of the National Assembly”, the group said.

In a related development, the Otu Nmu Ebon (An Association in Agbor) yesterday joined millions of Nigerians in calling on Emiefele to join the 2023 presidential race under the ruling party, All Progressive Congress (APC).

The group stated this in a statement jointly signed by its Chairman, Peter Nwanneka and Secretary, Ishioma kuhodu.

They noted that the call on Emefiele to contest the 2023 election was very important, “as he has explicitly shown uncommon ability to unite, stabilize and move our dear country Nigeria to a greater height.”

They added: “We are convinced that he can make our country work better. His program that has kept our country out of depression/recession is commendable and based on his pedigree, we are sure he can do more as a President of our dear country.

“We need a technocrat in the saddle of power now. In him we see a vibrant young and pragmatic economy builder who has actually delivered throughout his career and in his present assignment. “Especially, in the CBN Agricultural development program of the Anchor Borrowers’ Scheme that has brought the present Rice Pyramids.

“Godwin Emefiele is the rightful man that can sustain the legacies of President Mohammed Buhari in the implementations of the Federal government policy on agriculture. Emefiele Godwin, we need you, please join the race.”

