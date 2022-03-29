Convention: Nasarawa Group Hails Buhari’s Support for Adamu’s Emergence as APC Chair

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia

A socio-cultural group in Nasarawa State, Migili Cultural and Development Association (MCDA), yesterday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari’s maturity for the choice of former governor of the state, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, as the chairman of the National Working Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The commendation was contained in a press statement issued in Lafia by the President of MCDA, Dr. Philip Ajeh.

The group also commended Governor Abdullahi Sule, for the fatherly leadership role he played between the two former governors of Nasarawa State who were aspiring for the same position.

The statement read: “We want to also commend Senator Tanko Al-Makura for being a dogged politician and for accepting the wishes of the party. The MCDA is happy with Senator Abdullahi Adamu for being crowned the national chairman of the APC.

“The Migili nation wants to recollect with nostalgia that Adamu exhibited tremendous concerns and interest to the Migili nation in Nasarawa State during his tenure as the governor of Nasarawa State.”

The group also mentioned some laudable legacies of the former Governor Adamu on education sector to include establishment of tertiary institution, namely Nasarawa State University, Keffi, College of Education Akwanga, Nasarawa State Polytechnic Lafia, among others.

