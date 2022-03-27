Terrorists Prevent Aircraft’s Take-off, Kill One at Kaduna Airport



John Shiklam in Kaduna

One person was confirmed killed by terrorists in an attack on the Kaduna International Airport in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State barely 24 hours after about 50 people were reportedly killed in nine communities in Giwa LGA of the state.



The attack on the airport took place yesterday, amid fear and apprehension by passengers as the terrorists allegedly prevented an AZMAN aircraft scheduled for Lagos from taking off.



The attackers, numbering over 200 were said to have taken over the runway.

The development caused panic at the airport as the suspected terrorists reportedly killed a security official of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), who was on the runway.



The attack, it was gathered, forced the authority to temporarily shut down activities while the military battled the suspected terrorists.



A source who confided in THISDAY said the terrorists insisted on shutting down the airport.

Following the presence of the terrorists on the runway, workers attached to the airport were–w said to have left their duty posts.



According to a source at the airport, the AZMAN Air aircraft could not take off at about 12.30 pm because of the presence of the bandits on the runway.



The source added that armed military personnel were immediately deployed for reinforcement and succeeded in dispersing the terrorists, seizing some of their motorcycles.



However, reacting to the incident in a telephone interview, the Airport Manager, Mrs Amina Ozi Salami, told THISDAY that no flight was held hostage by the terrorists as the only two flights had long taken off before the terrorists started firing shots into the runway from the parameter fence.



According to her, the terrorists have their route behind the parameter fence and were always passing there.

She said one of the security guards who were at Runway 05, was hit on the head by the bullet from the terrorists, adding that he died on the way to the hospital.



“AZMAN had long taken off at the time the bandits started shooting. AZMAN may have forgotten that they came to Kaduna”, the Airport Manager said.

According to her, “What happened was that, whether they wanted to come into the airport or not, they shot a security guard on Runway 05.



“Unfortunately on their way to the hospital, he died.

“Behind the parameter fence is their route, they are always passing through that place.

I don’t know whether they wanted to come to the airport.



Unfortunately, they shot at the (runway), unfortunately, their bullet hit the security guard on the head.

“But the two flights we had, had taken off.



“There is military personnel in the airport and they gave it to the terrorists. They seized some of their motorcycles. The military succeeded in chasing them away.”



On Friday, terrorists reportedly attacked and killed about 50 people in nine villages in Giwa LGA.

Several others were reportedly abducted by the terrorists during the attacks.



Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, who confirmed the attacks, however, could not confirm the casualty figures, saying he was awaiting reports from security agencies.



According to reports, the terrorists had on Friday, invaded Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya, and Durumi communities, among others, unleashing mayhem on the villagers.

Many houses were also reportedly burnt while about 100 cows were said to have been rustled.



Meanwhile, the Kaduna State Government has commended security agencies for their prompt response to the attack on the airport.



A statement by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, praised security agencies for repelling the attack “in the vicinity of the airport.”



Aruwan said operations resumed at the airport with scheduled flights departing after the incident.

The statement said: “Security forces have reported that an attack by armed bandits was repelled in the vicinity of the Kaduna International Airport.



“Troops stationed within and around the airport responded and repelled the attackers.

“However, the bandits unfortunately shot and killed a staff member stationed at the perimeter fence who raised the alarm on sighting them.



“Airport operations resumed with scheduled flights departing after the incident.”

Aruwan said further: “Security forces are conducting operations in the airport general area. Further updates will be communicated to the public.”



The statement said Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the security forces for their prompt response to the attack, and for repelling the attackers.



“He expressed sadness at the report of the casualty, and sent condolences to the family of the victim, while offering prayers for the repose of his soul,” he said.

