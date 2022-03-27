Tackling Energy Crisis in Niger Delta with Solar System

Obviously, Nigeria’s power supply problem has reached a crescendo. In resolving the crisis as it were, sourcing power from the national grid is no longer a sustainable option. Therefore, moving forward to arrest the energy situation, which is incessantly appalling, there have been private sector-led efforts to decentralise supply, providing off-grid power solutions. Renewvia Solar Nigeria, a leading light in this onslaught, is manifesting in the Niger Delta region with its recent exploits there in several communities. Kunle Aderinokun reports

Access to constant and reliable electricity supply is the superfood of any economy. From nano, small and medium-scale enterprises to high-impact value creation corporations like the agricultural, healthcare, and manufacturing industries, all facets of the economy depend directly on energy supply for their smooth-running. When there is a shortage of or inconsistency in power supply, the effect is a series of hindrance in the productivity and efficiency of economic activities, thereby hampering the development of the local and larger economy.

Interestingly, the effects of energy shortage do not only stop at economic decadence, but trickle down to the security of lives and properties in a community. This reality is evident because numerous studies have shown that people and properties are remarkably safer in well-lit environments.

In Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation, a developing economy, and home to some of the world’s largest deposits of oil, gas, and coal, there is an ongoing energy crisis that has lasted several decades. This actuality has left the country with barely 45 per cent of its population connected to the electricity grid, while another 85 per cent suffer from inconsistency in power supply. Even worse is that the power supply is almost inexistent in several Nigerian communities.

The energy crisis has led to a constant economic weakness in the country, and year after year, it becomes more apparent that stakeholders need to take urgent action to redeem this situation. More so, there is a global turnaround in the production and consumption of energy, which is on-going through a worldwide transition from fossil-based energy to zero-carbon or green energy.

Consequently, countries like Nigeria that suffer significantly from the inaccessibility of fossil-based energy would struggle to catch up with the transitioning of the rest of the world. This singular task is not only daunting, but also extremely difficult, as it becomes a ‘cart before the horse’ situation, thereby leaving the nation’s power sector in dire straits.

So, what do these translate into for the people and economy of Nigeria, and what does the future portend?

To answer these questions and provide succour to the Nigerian energy sector, numerous organisations have attempted to ease the power sector into available renewable energy options like solar, wind, and hydropower, attempts that have failed more often than they have succeeded.

However, with solar energy renewable solution, another natural resource that Nigeria has in abundance, the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency, in collaborations with globally recognised solar companies, plans to ensure there is light at the end of this dark tunnel.

Beyond aligning with today’s global energy transition, to which Nigeria has made a firm commitment, solar power solutions are faster to deliver to enable communities that have been without electricity for years to get connected in just a couple of months. And it is a reliable, clean, more affordable, environment-friendly renewable source of electricity supply.

This strategic solution is being deployed to communities in the oil-rich Niger Delta that have not enjoyed the benefits of their natural endowment, with Renewvia Energy providing unprecedented market leadership in the region.

In tackling the Nigerian energy crisis, Renewvia Solar Nigeria, an affiliate of Renewvia Energy Corporation, a top 500 Global Solar Developer headquartered in Atlanta, United States, now provides eight communities, 10,000 individuals, businesses, and households with constant access to electricity through over 1,834 metered connections to its solar-powered, rural electrification energy grid, in the Niger Delta region.

These communities include Balep, Bendeghe-Afi, Ekong Anaku, Opu, all in Cross River State and Emereoke in Akwa Ibom State. Other communities already connected to the mini-grid are Oloibiri, Akipelia in Bayelsa State and Obokwu Ozuzu in Rivers State.

Interestingly, of the communities that have been impacted, Oloibiri stands out remarkably for its history and legacy in Nigeria’s crude oil discovery and explorations, as it is home to the site where the country first discovered the black gold.

Renewvia Solar Nigeria understands the historical implication and sheer irony of Oloibiri’s lacking access to a constant power supply. As such, the Solar Hybrid project meaningfully granted the Oloibiri community access to a renewable, clean, environmentally friendly power supply that would not threaten the sanctity of their environment.

The project is Renewvia’s execution of the Nigeria Electrification Project (NEP), sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Implementing Agency – Rural Electrification Agency (REA).

Renewvia’s strategic move also serves as a contributory outlet to help Nigeria achieve the sustainable development goals by 2030, in this case, specifically SDG 7,8,9 and 11.

SDG 7, as it aligns the aims to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy”; SDG 8, for the promotion of “sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all”; SDG 9, for driving sustainable development: infrastructure, industrialisation, and innovation; and SDG 11 for helping to foster “sustainable communities”.

An independent impact study shows that the operations of Renewvia Energy in these communities account for a considerable increase in economic productivity through enhanced ease of conducting their businesses. The continued impact of Renewvia’s activities could also be gleaned from the significant rise recorded in the average monthly income of households post-connection to the mini-grid from N23,564.11 to N27,956.72.

Very satisfyingly, the people of Renewvia’s beneficiary communities are also remarkedly safer after sunset, as their otherwise pitch-dark communities are now well-lit at night. The consistency in power supply has also positively impacted the healthcare centres in these communities as they can run for longer hours than usual when compared to their operations, pre-connection. The residents of these communities can also rest assured that their respiratory health is better protected because they no longer inhale fumes from harmful sources like kerosene lamps.

The scope of Renewvia Energy’s operations in these communities shows the company’s firm belief that creating impact could healthily co-exist with enterprise and that an organisation need not sacrifice one for another. To ensure sustainability, Renewvia is working on expanding its operations to more Nigerian communities and regions that have been adversely affected by the nation’s looming energy crisis.

This was reiterated by the Chief Executive Officer, Renewvia Energy, Trey Jarrard, saying, “As a leading renewable energy provider, Renewvia Energy is driven to constantly improve lives, contribute to building a more sustainable environment and advance social impact opportunities in places we operate. Thus, we are deliberate at helping individuals and small businesses thrive and impact their immediate community.”

Trey opined that Renewvia seeks to support the Nigerian quest for a rapid energy transition in alignment with global best practices. “Our impact extends beyond providing access to cleaner, reliable, and affordable energy, but also in helping Nigeria actualise her global energy transition mandate of cutting carbon emissions towards net-zero by 2060 as declared at the recently concluded Climate Change Conference (COP 26),” he added.

All these steps reaffirm the company’s mandate of enriching lives by providing precious access to electricity for residents of the communities in which it operates. This is a commitment that Renewvia Energy is taking very seriously, having raised over $10 million to advance its operations in Africa.

There is no doubt that Renewvia is walking the talk of connecting rural African communities to clean, renewable energy to fulfil its pledge of lightning up the African world.

Renewvia’s existing portfolio and growing project pipeline of mini-grids would serve over 350,000 individuals and small businesses in remote off-grid areas, offsetting 2,800 tonnes of carbon and creating hundreds of constructions and full-time jobs by the year 2024.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

