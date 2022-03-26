Live Updates: APC National Convention 2022

2:38pm

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State and Femi Fani Kayode arriving the venue of the convention

2:14p.m

Osinbajo, Tinubu, Emefiele, Amaechi’s Posters Flood Abuja

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The banners, poster and billboards of key political figures believed to have interest in picking the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have been placed in strategic places in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja ahead of the convention holds today.

The personalities whose pictures were displayed conspicuously in the banners, posters and billboards included Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Lagos Governor Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi.

One of the banners showing the minister along Umaru Musa Yar’adua Expressway read: “Amaechi: Our Hope 2023”.

The billboards of Tinubu, Osinbajo, and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State were also seen along the Airport Expressway. Also seen were APC national chairmanship aspirants’ posters, including those of Abdullaziz Yari and Senator Sani Musa (Niger East).

The billboards of former governors of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, as well as those of the Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume; a former deputy national chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), Saliu Mustapha, were placed in other strategic locations in the FCT.

The posters were also conspicuosly displayed around the APC convention ground at Eagle Square, Abuja

Also several first term governors used the occasion to display posters of their campaigns for second term in office

Several posters and banners of Lagos, Osun, and Ogun governors were on display, while posters of governorship candidates of Ekiti and others were also seen.

Tinubu campaign posters for presidential ticket of APC dominated most viable corners of the Eagle Square.

1:15PM

Breaking: Akume, Yari, Al-Makura, Others Step down for Adamu

In line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice, six aspirants contesting the national chairmanship position of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have withdrawn from the race.

In a letter dated 25th March, which was signed by Senator George Akume, the aspirants said their decision was premised on the advice of the leadership of the party to pick Abdullahi Adamu as a cencensus candidate for the position.

The aspirants are: Senator George Akume, Senator Tanko Al-Makura, Abdilalziz Yari, Etsu Muhammed, Sani Musa Muhammed and Turaki Salifu Mustapha.

12:19P.M

Breaking: Musa Withdraws from APC Chairmanship Race, Backs Adamu as Consensus Candidate

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

A few hours to the convention, a frontline national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, has announced his withdrawal from the race in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s advice for a concensus national chairman.

Musa’s spokesman, Nasir Mohammed, confirmed this a few minutes ago.

Musa, currently representing Niger East Senatorial District at the Nigerian Senate, announced his withdrawal from the race after the aspirants’ meeting with President Buhari the Friday and 24 hours to the convention scheduled for Saturday March 26, 2022 in Abuja.

He pledged to back Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the consensus candidate for the seat in today’s convention.

11:43A.M

Convention: Security Personnel Battle to Clear Delegates at Venue

* Over 70% of delegates yet to gain entry into convention centre at 10 am

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

Delegates to the APC National Convention at the Eagle Square, Abuja encountered intense scrutiny, as security personnel struggled to screen and clear them for participation.

THISDAY reports that the delegates started arriving at the venue as early as 7 a.m, amid tight security with their supporters playing music and chanting in different languages.

The convention venue and every axis in the 3 Armed Zone were littered with posters and placards carrying photographs of aspirants for various national offices, presidential hopefuls an other positions.

The situation at the venue later became chaotic, as delegates struggled to enter through the only gate reserved for them, leading almost to a stampede.

As at the time of this report, most journalists assigned for the event were still struggling to gain access into Eagle Square.

Journalists, who were also caught in the web in efforts to enter the venue, were chased away.

A THISDAY reporter also sustained a minor injury in the process from a police officer.

At a point, the police had deployed force and security dogs to deter delegates from forcing their way into the first gate and this sent the crowd scampering for safety.

The programme of events for the convention indicated that delegates were to arrive for screening at 10 am but over 70% of them were still battling to gain access to the venue as at 10am.

Although security personnel have been able to manage the challenges, with only one entrance provided for thousands of delegates from the 36 states and FCT, it would be an impossible task to clear all of them today.

Food vendors and small business owners at the venue are making brisk business selling snacks and drinks at the venue.

7:44AM

Tight Security at Eagle Square, as APC Holds Convention Today

Emameh Gabriel in Abuja

There is a heavy security presence at Eagle Square Abuja, venue of the national convention of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

Security personnel are manning strategic locations and roads around the Eagle Square and Federal Secretariat, while armoured personnel carriers are stationed at the adjoining junctions.

Meanwhile, the roads along the axis have been closed to traffic, resulting in gradual build up of gridlocks.

Some APC supporters from across the country who arrived Abuja yesterday slept on roads at the Three Arms Zone to enable them gain easy access to the venue.

7:00AM

After Months of Rancour, APC Convenes to Endorse Abdullahi Adamu as Chairman

*Few hours to voting, governors still struggling with Unity List for other NWC positions

Our Correspondents

After several months of intense fighting, over 5,000 delegates from across Nigeria will today gather at the Eagle Square, Abuja, to endorse former Nasarawa State Governor, Senator Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).



The Abdullahi Adamu deal was concluded last Wednesday after President Muhammadu Buhari summoned the 22 governors of the party to a meeting and decreed the adoption of consensus candidates for all the offices of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party. Thereafter, he nominated Adamu for National Chairman.

As at last night, all the chairmanship aspirants had withdrawn from the race in line with Buhari’s directives.

The Unity List for other NWC positions of the party was not decided during the governors’ meeting with Buhari. The President told the governors to meet and agree on this; that refunds of money spent on purchasing forms be made to all the aspirants unable to make the Unity List.



Unfortunately, as at last night, just a few hours before voting began, the governors could still not agree on the Unity List. So, no list had been sent out.

One of the positions still in dispute is that of the party’s National Secretary. Some governors want Iyiola Omisore, former deputy governor of Osun State, while some others want Ifeoluwa Oyedele, a 2020 governorship aspirant of the party in Ondo State.



The choice of Waziri Bulama (Borno State) as National Organsing Secretary by the governors is also in dispute. Some top party members, including Governor Babagana Zulum prefer Senator Abu Kyari for the job.

Those looking good to make the Unity List are Ken Nnamani (Enugu State) as Deputy National Chairman, South and Adamu Farouk (Jigawa State)) as Deputy National Chairman, North.



However, if the governors are able to resolve the Unity List and send it out this morning as indicated by another source, it means the election today would be a mere academic exercise.



It would also mean that any aspirant still bent on contesting is free to do so, but once outside the Unity List, it is surely going to be a losing game, as the governors control the delegates who will vote at the convention.

Governor of Nasarawa State Abdullahi Sule, who is Chairman Media and Publicity sub-committee for the National Convention, refused to comment on the delay in the release of the Unity List at a press briefing yesterday, but simply said the list would still be released and would be used today.



On the issue of political appointees voting at today’s convention, Governor Sule said: “Our delegates’ list is actually statutory. So, if you have a former president as a political appointee, if you have a former Senator as a political appointee, these are already automatic delegates, you know. So, let us not confuse the two because being an appointee does not necessarily take you out of being a delegate, because our delegates are classified clearly.

“So, most of the lists that we submitted, if you are talking of the ones who have submitted now, we don’t have commissioners, we don’t have advisors, we don’t have all those unless if somebody particularly was a former this or former that, in that case, you know, just being an appointee doesn’t completely exclude such a person from being a delegate.”

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan on Thursday expressed optimism that most of the new NWC members of the APC today will emerge by consensus.

“The next two days are so important to us that we must get everything spot on so that we don’t allow anyone to cause any problem. Thank God we are reaching consensus all over the states and zones and by the time we go into the convention ground, I’m sure there will be very few elective offices that will have to be voted for. Most would have been achieved through consensus,” Lawan said.



Lawan adds: “We, as a party, feel that this is a moment that is so critical to the existence of APC in Nigeria. We need to get the convention right. We need to have a very successful, peaceful convention where we elect our leaders that will run the affairs of the party for the next four years. Therefore, every hand must be on deck and what we have done is to come and say our hands are available to be on deck as always.



Programme of Activities



Eagle Square, venue of today’s convention, was sparkling yesterday, while virtually all the delegates had arrived.

According to the convention programme released by the APC, accredited delegates are expected to start arriving at the Eagle Square by 10 am. Members of the National Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) will arrive by 1:30p.m.



APC state governors, National Assembly members, ministers and other party leaders are expected by 2:p.m. The President of the Senate and the Speaker, House of Representatives, will arrive between 2:10p.m and 2:20p.m.

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo will arrive by 2:45p.m while President Buhari will arrive by 3:15p.m. The convention will then kick off.



There will be goodwill messages by Youth Wing, Women Wing, People Living with Disability (PLwD) and Diaspora Wing between 3:40 and 4:50p.m.

Remarks by the Chairman, Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Representatives of Governors’ from each of the six geo-political zones will take place between 4:50 and 5:20p.m.

Remarks by the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the President of the Senate will be between 5:25 and 5:35p.m.



Remarks by the Vice-President follow between 5:35 and 5:40p.m, while Special Remarks by President Buhari will be between 5:40 and 5:55p.m

After the welcome address by the CECPC Chairman, there will be a presentation of two motions.

These are the motion for the approval of Constitution as amended and the motion for the ratification of all activities carried out by CECPC.



Elections into Zonal and National Offices of the APC will then follow. Then, there will be the declaration of results and swearing in of the newly elected executives. The newly elected National Chairman is expected to make an acceptance speech.

Altogether, 21 NWC positions and 33 non-NWC positions are expected to be filled today.



APC Governors, Ministers Present Scorecards

Governors and Ministers of the ruling APC yesterday in Abuja presented a seven years’ scorecard to the party, to back their performance status over the former ruling PDP as they march towards 2023 campaigns.

The scorecard was presented at the party’s Pre-Convention Conference with the theme: Consolidating Democratic Change: Scorecard, Impact and the Road Ahead at Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.



At the event, governors and serving ministers on the platform of the APC took their time to chronicle the events leading to the formation of the party and the successes, challenges, and achievements made by the party, both at the state and national levels in the last seven years.



Present at the event were: Governors Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Babagana Zulum of Borno, Fayemi Kayode of Ekiti, Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola

Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, said the APC government social investment programme was yielding good results as Nigeria had emerged the nation with the fastest growing social investment programme in the world.

Zainab also disclosed that Nigeria’s economy was now fully diversified due to different economic intervention strategies introduced by the Buhari-led APC government.

