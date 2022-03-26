Breaking: Terrorists Attack Kaduna Airport, Kill Security Guard



*Invade 9 communities, Kill 50

By John Shiklam in Kaduna

At least one person was killed in an attack on the Kaduna International Airport less than 24 hours after about 50 people were reportedly killed in nine communities in Giwa Local Government Area of the state.

The attack on the airport took place on Saturday, amid fear and apprehension by passengers as they reportedly prevented an aircraft scheduled for Lagos from take off.

The terrorists reportedly shot and killed one of the airport’s security guards who was on the runway.

According to sources, the aircraft could not take off at about 12.30pm because of the presence of the bandits by the runway.

The sources added that armed military personnel were immediately deployed for reinforcement and succeeded in chasing the terrorists, seizing some of their motorcycles.

However, reacting to the incident in a telephone interview, the Airport Manager, Mrs. Amina Ozi Salami, said no flight was held hostage by the terrorists as the only two flights had long taken of before the terrorists started firing shots at the runway from the parameter fence.

According to her, the terrorists have their route behind the parameter fence and were always passing there.

She said one of the security guards who was at runway 05, was hit by the bullet from the terrorists on the head adding that he died on the way to the hospital.

“AZMAN had long taken off at the time the bandits started shooting. Infact Azma may have forgotten that they came to Kaduna”, the Airport Manager said.

According to her, “What happened was that, whether they wanted to come into the airport, but they shot a security guard on runway 05.

“Unfortunately on their way to the hospital”, he died.

“Behind the parameter fence is their route, they are always passing through that place.

I don’t know whether they wanted to come to the airport.

Unfortunately they shot at the (runway), unfortunately their bullet hit the security guard on the head.

“But the two flights we had, had taken off.

“There are military personnel in the airport and they gave it to the terrorists. They seized some of their motorcycles. The military succeeded in chasing them away.”

On Friday, terrorists reportedly attacked and killed about 50 people in nine villages in Giwa LGA.

Several others were reportedly abducted by the terrorists during the attacks.

Samuel Aruwan, the Kaduna state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, who confirmed the attacks, however could not confirm the casualty figures, saying he was awaiting reports from security agencies.

“We are expecting feedback from security operatives. I am still waiting to get the report from them.

“I cannot confirm any death figure until we receive security reports from security agencies because they are our source of information. Once they summit the report, I will issue a statement”, Aruwan said in a telephone interview on Saturday.

According to reports, the terrorists on Friday, invaded Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi communities, among others, unleashing mayhem on the villagers.

Many houses were also reportedly burnt while about 100 cows were said to have been rustled.

Reports quoting one Mansur Ibrahim, a resident of one of the communities said the affected villages include

“Dillalai, Zango Tama, Kaya, Barebari, Anguwan Bakko, Gidan Alhajin Kida, Kadanya and Durumi among others.”

He said, Dillalai was the worst affected as about 15 people were reportedly killed, while houses and five commercial trucks were burnt.

According to him, the bandits also burnt a church at Zangon Tama village, also in Giwa LGA.

Those who sustained injuries from gunshots were said to have been taken to the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH), Shika, Zaria, for treatment.

