Arts and Royalty at Nike Art Gallery

FAIRGROUND

Azuka Ogujiuba

On Sunday the 17th of February 2022, his Royal Majesty, Ogiame Olu Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri and Olori Atuwatse III, visited the prestigious Nike Art Gallery in Lagos.

The Warri monarchs arrived to a befitting and welcoming serenade delivered with the Sakara drums by a royal dance group, all perfectly setting the tone for a truly colourful visit.

Speaking at the Art gallery, the husband of Mrs. Nike Davis Okundaye (Reuben Okundaye), who is the Managing Director/ CEO of Nike Art Gallery received the king with prayers, encouraging him to keep up the good work he has begun in Warri kingdom and in Nigeria as a whole.

Chief Okundaye further expressed his confidence in the king’s antecedents for a long and successful reign.

Mrs. Nike Okundaye then led Ogiame Olu Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III on a tour of the gallery, passionately describing the unique significance of the gallery’s ancient and contemporary art pieces, while thanking the king and his wife for their continued support for the arts.

Established in 1983, the Nike Art Gallery is highly regarded for its elegant and diverse display of some of Africa’s greatest works of art

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

