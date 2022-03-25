Lack of Information Would Lead to Building Collapse, Says Surveyor General

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Surveyor General of the Federation, Abdulganiyu Adeyemi Adebohemin has said that the country will continue to witness collapse of buildings because of misinformation and lack of following due process.

Adebohemin stated this at the 2021 meeting of state Surveyors-General and Management of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation, held at Green Desert Palm Hotel in Kano on Thursday.

According to the Surveyor General, lack of testing and analysis of the soil heck whether it is due for erectimg building is also another cause of building collapse, especially in the two mega towns.

He pointed out that should the laid-down procedures be followed, there would be drastic fall in the incidences of collapse of buildings in the country.

He therefore, advised regulators to rose up to the challenge to wisely follow the laid-down guidelines before erecting any building.

The Surveyor General also called on the regulators to check the problem of quackery into building profession in a bid to save life and properties.

He stated that the annual meeting is imperative because “surveying is in the concurrent list of the 1999 Constitution, therefore there is a need for regular interaction between OSGoF and State Surveyors General in order to maintain harmony that will ensure standards in the practices of the surveying and geoinformatics in the country.

He appealed to state governments to engage in regular training and retraining of their surveyors of they must remain relevant to serve the states better, noting that, “this is in view of the emerging trends in technology impacting heavily on surveying and mapping operations”.

“The management of OSGoF under my leadership takes the issue of capacity building seriously and that is why I will on this note commend President Muhammadu Buhari and the Honorable Minister of Works and Housing for their understanding and support.

“The time is apt for surveyors to take Centre-stage on matters of National reconstruction and development so as to provide requisite geospatial data and information to our political leaders for the turnaround of the fortunes of this great country.

“Surveyors must become full actors in the process of our socioeconomic planning and implementation for sustainable development,” he said.

