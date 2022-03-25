FG Releases 142.6m to Mineral, Metal Sector

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, has stated that the federal government through the Ministry has released the sum of N142.6M for the purpose of research development in the Mineral and Metal Sector.

Adegbite stated this in Abuja, Tuesday, on the occasion of the stakeholders Validation Exercise for the Research Development and Collaboration with some Nigeria Tertiary Institutions.

Adegbite named the institutions as; University of Ibadan, University of Port-Harcourt, University of Lagos, University of Jos, Ebonyi State University, Nasarawa State University, Federal University of Technology, The Kaduna Polytechnic, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University amongst others.

He added that these Tertiary Institutions, after due diligence, were carefully selected by independent faculty of five (5) erudite Professors of proven integrity who have contributed to the growth of the sector.

“The research covers areas of Mining Engineering, Metallurgy and Mineral Processing, Geological Mapping, Industrial and Minerals Utilization/Exports and Energy Minerals.”

The Permanent Secretary, Dr. Oluwatoyin Akinlade, who was represented by the Director Special Duties, Mr. Yisau Adepoju, said in the ministry’s effort to rejuvenate the mining sector it finds it crucial to collaborate with this reputable institutions to carry out this research in specific areas which is intended to open up new frontiers in the Mining sector by providing the much needed data on the Nigerian Solid Mineral sector endorsement.

Akinlade added that it is gratifying that these reputable institutions have completed their works. For their findings to be acceptable, it is customary, like in any other piece of research work it remains only an academic exercise until critical stakeholders come together to give it life so as to pave the way towards its acceptance and implementations. This is what gave rise to this validation exercise by eminent stakeholders.

She stated that the validation of the research findings by all the stakeholders will unlock the potentials and add value to the mining and mineral sector.

The Chairman of the committee, Prof. Gbenga Okunola, in his remarks thanked the ministry for giving them the privilege to serve and told the gathering that nations develop as a result of collaborative research and development and that the objective of the Steering Committee is to help achieve the whole garment of the development mantra in the mineral and metal sector through collaborative research works such as this.

