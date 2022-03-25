DHQ: 47,975 Terrorists Surrender as 17 Others, 35 Bandits Fall to Troops’ Firepower

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja



The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said a total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North east from September 2021 till date.

It also said 17 top terror commanders and 35 armed bandits were killed even as naval troops of Operation Delta Safe, operating in the Niger Delta region, discovered and deactivated 49 illegal refineries and arrested 22 vessels involved in illegal fishing.

At a media briefing in Abuja, the Director, Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, who spoke while giving an update on military operations between March 10 and March 24, said 7,000 fighters of Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) surrendered to troops with members of their families bringing the number of insurgents, who have laid down their arms to 47,975.

Onyeuko said 17 terrorists and 35 bandits were killed while 35 were arrested just as 34 AK 47 rifles, five dane guns and nine locally made guns were recovered.

He stated that 7,000 Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terrorists from different locations surrendered while troops rescued 27 civilians in the last two weeks.

“The surrendered terrorists have been profiled, while rescued civilians and recovered items were handed over to appropriate authorities for further action,” he said.

In Operation Hadarin Daji, Onyeuko said the air component carried out air strikes on March 14 at Unguwar Adam village in Danmusa Local Government Area of Katsina State, killing more than 27 bandits.

He said the air interdiction was sequel to an intelligence report about the gathering of more than 50 terrorists for meeting with their key commanders and leaders.

He added that one Malam Sule, a brother to a notorious bandit, Lalbi Ginshima, was among those killed in the air raid, which according to him was a major setback for the group.

The Defence spokesman said scores of terrorists were also killed in another air interdiction carried out at a terrorist enclave at Magaba in Kaduna State, adding that those fleeing were trailed and mopped up by ground troops.

He said troops also neutralised eight bandits, arrested seven, rescued 56 victims and recovered arms and other equipment in other operations during the period.

On operations in the Niger Delta region, he said troops of Operation Delta Safe in the last two weeks intensified operations against oil thieves and other economic saboteurs in different communities, towns, villages and creeks in Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa and Abia States.

“During the operations, troops also discovered and destroyed 49 illegal refineries, 275 polythene bags containing illegal refined AGO, 146 ovens, 145 receivers, four boilers, 125 metal storage tanks, 8 GP tanks, 19 drums, 6,950 litres jerry cans, 81 galvanised pipes, 85 dugout pits, five warehouses and pots containing illegal refined AGO.

“Cumulatively, troops within the period under review neutralised one militant, recovered 6,679,000 litres of illegal refined AGO, 4,436,000 litres of stolen crude oil, one gun boat, one BMG gun, one AK 47 rifle, five MCs, several rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 12 motorcycles, 20 wooden boats, 15 pumping machines, two trucks, one ford, three speedboats, five engines, one keke and five vehicles,” he said.

He disclosed that 70 economic saboteurs associated with pipeline vandalism and other criminal elements were apprehended while recovered items and apprehended criminals were handed over to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Onyeuko asserted that within the period under review, the Nigerian Navy in conjunction with US AFRICOM, organised the 12th Edition of “Ex Obangame Express” which was designed to create enabling environment and freedom of navigation in the Gulf of Guinea.

Onyeuko affirmed that during the exercise, patrol vessels intercepted fishing vessels carrying out illegal fishing activities on the nation’s coastal waters.

The vessels were FV MAGNOLTA and FV JASMIN. Also, MT QUEEN OF PEACE was intercepted with loaded with 1,257 cubic metres of stolen crude oil with 14 crew members on board, while MT HARBOUR SPIRIT was also intercepted for suspected illegal activities and forged documents.

“A total of 16 vessels, 21 crew members were interrogated and five arrested during the exercise. The overall assessment of the exercise was adjudged successful as it lived up to its bidding,” he said.

