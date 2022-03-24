Police Welfare: DIG Kokumo Pleads for Patience





Rebecca Ejifoma

The South-west Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Babatunde Kokumo, yesterday implored officers and men of the police in Lagos State to be patient, as salary increment would begin in a short while.

Kokumo made this remark while relaying the message of the Inspector-General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba, to officers present at the Lagos State Police Command in Ikeja hosted by the State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi.

The DIG reassured the officers, “having the authority of the IG”, that the President, Muhammadu Buhari, has ordered that their salaries be increased and the monument, too.

He emphasised: “The actualisation of the increment is going through due process.” This is as he promised that in a short while they would have their salary and boost. “And you’ll enjoy the welfare packages of the police”.

He, however, admonished officers to adhere to the rules of the Force. “There are rules and regulations guiding our conducts. A lot of people are out there watching our back, wanting to see how we’ll do it.”

Kokumo, therefore, appealed to officers to extinct all forms of unethical practices, urging them to nurture respect for the rights of the citizens. “We really need to think about it; how friendly are we to members of the public”?

The DIG, notwithstanding, reminded participants also that their salaries come from tax payers. “If we treat them well, they will stand by us, stand with us, and stand for us.”

He further harped on the need to serve the people to the best of their ability as law enforcers.

Commending the officers for their years of diligence and dedication, Kokumo encouraged them to disregard rumours about the intended strike by the police.

According to the DIG, the issue of promotion is also being looked into. And a little patience would lead “Us to the Promised Land.

“It is imperative on your part to be law abiding as civic authorities and law enforcers,” he charged them.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

