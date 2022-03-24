Dwell More on the Gains of Christianity, Kumuyi Charges Nigerians





Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The General Overseer of Deeper Life Christian Ministries, Pastor W.F. Kumuyi, has admonished Nigerians to dwell more on the positive things Christianity had done and is still doing to Nigerians and mankind, rather than looking at the negativities that sometimes emanate from followers of the faith.

Kumuyi, who spoke at a press briefing in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, shortly after arriving at the Bayelsa International Airport for a four days crusade, said despite the negativity, the propagation of Christ by Christians has done tremendously to tackles some of the ills in the society.

While acknowledging that the level of sins among Christians is on the rise despite the increase in the numbers of churches and worship centres, the cleric said Nigerians need to thank God that Christianity has brought a real change to lives, family and the state as a whole, “even though we are not there yet, we are going to get there.”

The clergyman said: “You know that before the coming of Christ to the world there were quite a lot of problems even before Christ was revealed to Nigerians; of course you know the history of Nigerians before Christianity came.

“Christianity has dealt with all these issues like the killing of twins many years before; and brought education, economy, civilization and lots of good things that have come because of Christ. So this not just for individual and personal benefit, but for all of us-the society, the state, the country.

“And as the those things come on behalf of the state and the nation, the Lord will grant us the blessing to be part of it, whether it is financial or economy.

“Well, I will say it’s worrisome, but sometimes when you look at the population and the things happening, we sometimes interpret them depending at the angle at which we are looking at events.

“I think we need to thank God that Christianity has brought a real change to lives and family, although we are not there yet, we are going to get there.”

Speaking on the crusade, which will last for four days at the Bayelsa Medical University, Yenagoa, Pastor Kumiyi said great miracle are expected to happen at the crusade.

According to him, “Great things shall be done and those who have gone astray one way or another will be brought back home back to God, to church as well as the society, and many miracles have been taking place.

“The risen of the dead, we have seen all kinds of miracle, broken bones come back together, cancer healed, terminal disease healed, and great things are happening now not only in Bayelsa State.”

